Crush a Can Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC @ Hexus
- Origin EVO15-S review @ HotHardware
- Gigabyte RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G review @ KitGuru
- MyDigitalSSD M2X Portable SSD M.2 USB 3.1 external enclosure review @ Legit Reviews
- NVIDIA SLI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 with NVLink review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Sony's walled garden cracks open: cross-console play comes to PS4 @ Ars Technica
- Xbox One's mouse-and-keyboard era will begin in "coming weeks," Microsoft says @ Ars Technica
- Ooblets aims to be more than the sum of its influences @ Rock Paper Shotgun (card-based dance-battles? Sold!)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Review: Sphero Bolt is a fantastic, rolling educational toy for young and old @ New Atlas
- Self-solving Rubik's Cube @ HackADay (I hope this makes it past the lawyers and into retail somehow)
Science, technology, and space news
- New species of neon fish emerges from the "twilight zone" @ New Atlas
- After a decade of testing, propylene rocket fuel may be ready for prime time @ Ars Technica
- Interstellar object 'Oumuamua's home narrowed down to four stars @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Ruin the holidays with these mac and cheese candy canes @ mashable.com
- Cooler Master Masterliquid ML240R RGB review @ Guru3D
- The Team Group Delta RGB SSD review @ AnandTech