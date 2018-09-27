Crush a Can Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This photo is crushing it.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp review @ bit-tech
  2. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC @ Hexus
  3. Origin EVO15-S review @ HotHardware
  4. Gigabyte RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G review @ KitGuru
  5. MyDigitalSSD M2X Portable SSD M.2 USB 3.1 external enclosure review @ Legit Reviews
  6. NVIDIA SLI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 with NVLink review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Sony's walled garden cracks open: cross-console play comes to PS4 @ Ars Technica
  2. Xbox One's mouse-and-keyboard era will begin in "coming weeks," Microsoft says @ Ars Technica
  3. Ooblets aims to be more than the sum of its influences @ Rock Paper Shotgun (card-based dance-battles? Sold!)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Review: Sphero Bolt is a fantastic, rolling educational toy for young and old @ New Atlas
  2. Self-solving Rubik's Cube @ HackADay (I hope this makes it past the lawyers and into retail somehow)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. New species of neon fish emerges from the "twilight zone" @ New Atlas
  2. After a decade of testing, propylene rocket fuel may be ready for prime time @ Ars Technica
  3. Interstellar object 'Oumuamua's home narrowed down to four stars @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Ruin the holidays with these mac and cheese candy canes @ mashable.com
  2. Cooler Master Masterliquid ML240R RGB review @ Guru3D
  3. The Team Group Delta RGB SSD review @ AnandTech
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options