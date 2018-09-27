Radeon Software 18.9.3 gets ready for October's AAAs

AMD's driver team has had a busy September, and the company isn't letting off the gas as we close the month. Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 girds the red team's cards for Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4. AMD says gamers looking to step into ancient Greece by way of Odyssey will enjoy a 3% performance boost over its 18.9.1 drivers on RX 580 cards at 1920x1080, and as much as 5% better performance versus older drivers with the RX Vega 64 at 2560x1440.



Forza Horizon 4

The red team also highlights a couple of bug fixes in this release. If you noticed games stuttering on FreeSync monitors when frame rates exceeded refresh rates in high-frame-rate gaming, 18.9.3 might be the fix you need. On the off chance you have a 16-core CPU and are trying to upgrade from a Radeon Software version older than 18.8.1, your system should no longer randomly reboot during that process.

Some issues persist from earlier Radeon Software releases. You'll still want to try performing a clean install when downgrading Radeon Software versions on Ryzen APUs, and RX Vega cards may still exhibit elevated memory clocks at idle. If you're willing to brave those issues, you can download the 18.9.3 release through the Radeon Settings app or at AMD's support site.