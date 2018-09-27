Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 2700 for $220, an ultra-cheap NVMe SSD, and more

Uh, hi, folks. I'm currently hating hard on life since I am the recipient of a massive truckload of flu symptoms. I feel I've been hit with said truck, and it's taking everything in my power to not keel over. Only the sustenance of PC hardware deals is keeping me alive. It's almost as if collecting them is my purpose in life. Take a look at what we have in store today.

Our leading deal today is a smokin' hot one—the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor. While back in our review we thought it a shade too expensive, that's not a problem today. You see, you can currently get your hands on its eight cores, sixteen threads, and 4.1-GHz boost clock for a square $220 at Amazon. That's a seriously sharp drop from the $300 this processor usually commands. Get it while it's hot.

NVMe SSDs are hot commodities today, and the one we have on display here is the Adata XPG SX8200 960-GB drive. The 480-GB version of this unit got a TR Recommended award, and its bigger cousin is specced to hit 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1700 MB/s while doing writes. Rakuten will hand you this drive for just $209.99 and will also give you 20% back in points worth as many dollars in a subsequent purchase. That means you can effectively get $42 back if you then order something else, making the final tally an absurd $167.99, or 17.5 cents per NVMe gigabyte. Dayum.

If I didn't have deals to write up, I would probably be typing up a poem about cheap RAM. You may remember the item in the picture from last week, but let me refresh your memory: it's a 16-GB kit of Team Group T-Force Vulcan DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. The reason why it's in a deals post again is simple enough. It's selling for just $124.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCPYRW39.

Nvidia's RTX power play into the graphics cards market means that there's currently a lot of price reshuffling going on. That, my good folks, means that you can currently get a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB dual-fan card for just $249.99 from Newegg. Remember when these went for over $300 just a little while back?

A meaty graphics card isn't worth much without the accompanying display, and we have two big ones today. The first is the Alienware AW3418DW. This gorgeous 34" ultra-wide monitor uses an IPS panel with a nominal 100-Hz refresh rate (or 120 Hz when overclocked) and has support for G-Sync adaptive refresh rate tech. The panel should be capable of reproducing 99% of the sRGB color space. Additional amenities include RGB LED lighting on the display and stand, a USB hub, and height adjustment. Get this slab o' pixels for $829.99 from Best Buy.

If you'd like a slightly different take on the concept above, try the Acer Predator Z35P. This 3440x1440 monitor measures 35" across and uses a VA panel with a maximum refresh rate of 100 Hz and G-Sync support. There's a pair of 18-W speakers built in, and the included stand offers height and tilt adjustments. You can have this display for $699.99 from Amazon.

Last but by no means least, Amazon is running a pretty big sale on PC gaming hardware. Juicy items include a selection of Acer monitors, system components, and a fair share of fancy peripherals. If something catches your eye, go right ahead. Judging from a quick look, pretty much every price tag in there is appetizing.

