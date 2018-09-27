Nvidia 411.70 drivers put the first bit of polish on Turing cards

Hot on the heels of the red team, Nvidia has released a fresh driver for GeForce cards ahead of a couple major game launches. Release 411.70 prepares GeForce gamers for the best performance in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, and FIFA 19. The latest version of EA's soccer simulator hits the pitch tomorrow, while Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be available to the general gaming public October 5 and Forza Horizon 4 will disturb the peace of the English landscape October 2.



Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Owners of Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 cards will find some quality-of-life improvements in this driver. Most importantly, Nvidia says Turing cards' power management at idle is now improved, although my personal experience with this driver suggests the company could still stand to dial fan speeds down a bit on its Founders Edition cards at idle to reduce noise.

Users with Turing GPUs should also find that corruption will no longer occur after increasing image sizes in Photoshop CC, that flickering no longer occurs in PUBG with RTX 2080 cards, and that video decoding performance is no longer slower than it should be on the RTX 2080 Ti.

Some more general issues remain unfixed with the 411.70 update. Users of GTX 1060 cards connected to AV receivers will find that those devices will switch to two-channel stereo mode if they allow audio output to remain idle for five seconds. GTX 1080 Ti cards might exhibit random DPC watchdog violations when used as members of a multiple-GPU setup on motherboards with PLX switches. Cursor corruption might appear in Firefox when a user hovers over certain links. On notebooks with hybrid graphics, Windows Media Player might crash if it runs on the integrated graphics processor after the companion Nvidia graphics chip is set to render in High Performance mode in the Nvidia control panel.

Owners of Turing cards might find that the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition benchmark crashes with a "Failed to initialize DLSS Library" error, in which case they can delete the file Program Files/NVIDIA Corporation/installer2.ngxcore/NGXCoreEtx.dll and perform a clean installation of the latest Nvidia driver. There is no workaround, however, for an issue where Netflix playback resolution doesn't show 4K bitrates over a USB Type-C to HDMI connection on Turing cards.

Users curious about all the changes in Nvidia's latest drivers can take a look at the company's release notes. Those who want to take the update plunge can check GeForce Experience or head over to Nvidia's site for a direct download.