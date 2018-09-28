Deals of the day: a Radeon RX 570 4 GB for $150 and more

The PC hardware deals just keep coming this week. I wasn't expecting much when I paged through Newegg's latest circular this morning, but the e-tailer served up quite a few compelling discounts that we just couldn't ignore. Enjoy.

Gigabyte's Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G graphics card is on sale for just $149.99 at Newegg, or $20 below its suggested price. The RX 570 earned praise from us when it first hit the scene for its ample pixel-pushing power and high-quality-texture-friendly 4 GB of RAM. If you need a cheap way to get into high-fidelity 1920x1080 gaming, this is your card. Gigabyte's dual-fan cooler appears to have plenty of copper heat pipes and fins under its shroud, and some RGB LED accents and a backplate complete the package.

LG's 43UD79-B 43" 4K display is on sale for $449.99 at Newegg—one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this monitor. The 43" diagonal of this screen makes it a bit of a monster for desktop use, but if you want the extra space of a 4K resolution in an eye-friendly PPI or a display that can double as a TV in a pinch, the 43UD79-B could be just the ticket. Four HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, and a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort alternate mode compatibility give the 43UD79-B plenty of ways to get signals.

Need a ton of archival storage? WD's Red 10-TB 5400-RPM NAS hard drive is here to help. This massive drive has a SATA interface, 256 MB of cache, and NAS-friendly firmware, but we imagine buyers will be most interested in its price. This drive is available for $269.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCPYRX24, making it the cheapest way around to get this sort of capacity at the moment.

Corsair's Crystal Series 280X RGB case is on sale for $129.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCPYRX25. We liked the Crystal 280X's clean style and RGB LED flair when we reviewed it earlier this year, and the white version of the case could make a standout home for any microATX system. Builders can knock a further $20 off with a mail-in rebate, making this a killer deal considering that you get two LL120 fans and a lighting controller that would likely sell for over $75 on their own.

Every build needs RAM, and Team Group's T-Force Vulcan kits have been a staple of our deals posts of late. You can get the red version of this RAM in a 3200 MT/s, 16-GB dual-channel configuration for just $119.99 right now at Newegg with promo code EMCPYRX23.

Looking to put together a small-form-factor Ryzen system? ASRock's Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard might make a compelling foundation. This board has twin HDMI outputs for Ryzen APUs, plenty of USB ports on its back panel (including a Type-C port), a beefy VRM, built-in Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a socketed BIOS chip for easy recovery in the event of firmware corruption. You can get this board for $89.99 from Newegg, and ASRock will kick back another $10 with a rebate.

