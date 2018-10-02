Custodial Worker's Recognition Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix RTX 2080 Ti review @ PC Perspective
- Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 700W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Palit GeForce RTX 2080 GameRock Premium Edition review @ Hexus
- Asus GeForce RTX 2080 ROG Strix Gaming OC review @ HotHardware
- Silverstone NJ450-SXL 450W review @ JonnyGuru
- Razer Blade 15 review (i7-8750H & GTX 1070 Max-Q) @ KitGuru
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC video card review @ Legit Reviews
- Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset review @ TechPowerUp
- The ASUS ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Minecraft: Dungeons will dungeon-crawl through the blockworld @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Police to Seattle's techies, streamers: Sign up for our anti-swatting service @ Ars Technica
- LEGO reveals new experimental product line LEGO Forma, hosted by Indiegogo @ TheBrothersBrick (very tempting)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Laser noob: getting started with the K40 laser @ HackADay
- High detail 3D printing with an airbrush nozzle @ HackADay
- Two weeks with a $16,000 Hasselblad kit @ TechCrunch
- Hands-on: HP's leather-clad laptop might just be the best convertible around @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Will this creepy robotic caterpillar one day deliver drugs in the human body? @ New Atlas
- Manta rays may lead us to better water filtration @ New Atlas
- Elon Musk settles SEC fraud charges, must step down as Tesla's chairman @ Slashdot
- Scientists accidentally blow up their lab with strongest indoor magnetic field ever @ Slashdot (still no word if the incident created any superheros)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- An alert for cheese fanatics: smoked Burrata @ The New York Times