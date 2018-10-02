Custodial Worker's Recognition Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I hate mowing the lawn, but closing gaps like this is very satisfying. Is that weird?

PC hardware and computing

  1. ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix RTX 2080 Ti review @ PC Perspective
  2. Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 700W power supply review @ HardOCP
  3. Palit GeForce RTX 2080 GameRock Premium Edition review @ Hexus
  4. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 ROG Strix Gaming OC review @ HotHardware
  5. Silverstone NJ450-SXL 450W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Razer Blade 15 review (i7-8750H & GTX 1070 Max-Q) @ KitGuru
  7. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC video card review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset review @ TechPowerUp
  9. The ASUS ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Minecraft: Dungeons will dungeon-crawl through the blockworld @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Police to Seattle's techies, streamers: Sign up for our anti-swatting service @ Ars Technica
  3. LEGO reveals new experimental product line LEGO Forma, hosted by Indiegogo @ TheBrothersBrick (very tempting)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Laser noob: getting started with the K40 laser @ HackADay
  2. High detail 3D printing with an airbrush nozzle @ HackADay
  3. Two weeks with a $16,000 Hasselblad kit @ TechCrunch
  4. Hands-on: HP's leather-clad laptop might just be the best convertible around @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Will this creepy robotic caterpillar one day deliver drugs in the human body? @ New Atlas
  2. Manta rays may lead us to better water filtration @ New Atlas
  3. Elon Musk settles SEC fraud charges, must step down as Tesla's chairman @ Slashdot
  4. Scientists accidentally blow up their lab with strongest indoor magnetic field ever @ Slashdot (still no word if the incident created any superheros)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. An alert for cheese fanatics: smoked Burrata @ The New York Times
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options