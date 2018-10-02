Cooler Master Cosmos C700M takes modular to the max

Cooler Master's Cosmos cases have long captured the imagination of many a high-end builder, and the company's Cosmos C700M is the ultimate expression of its modular design philosophy so far.

From the outside in, the C700M offers cast-aluminum handles and feet that evoke past Cosmos silhouettes. Brushed aluminum spans the top and front of the case, while a curved tempered-glass left-side panel provides a look at the presumably tricked-out rigs builders will be putting inside. Addressable RGB LED accents run through the front panel, and another pair of RGB LED ambient lights provide a distinctive underglow.

Beyond some constraints imposed by its outer shell, the Cosmos C700M's interior is merely a skeleton on which builders can hang traditionally fixed components like the motherboard tray, hard-drive cages, or practically any other compatible component that Cooler Master sells. The motherboard tray is so flexible, in fact, that builders can set it up in a traditional ATX layout, a "chimney" layout reminiscent of past Silverstone cases that made use of stack-effect cooling, or an inverted layout that flips the motherboard on its head. For liquid-cooled builds, Cooler Master includes two 420-mm radiator brackets that can be mounted to the top, bottom, or front sections of the case frame. Those brackets can double as fan mounts, too.

Cooler Master also gives builders a unique way to display their graphics cards in the C700M. The case includes a PCIe riser cable and a bracket that can be used to mount the graphics card in an angled attitude on the PSU shroud—anywhere from 0° to 90° relative to the top of that cover.

The C700M includes four 3.5"-or-2.5" combo storage sleds, four dedicated 2.5" mounting points, three pre-installed 140-mm fans on its front panel, and one 140-mm fan on its rear panel. CPU coolers as tall as 7.8" (19.8 cm) can fit inside, as can graphics cards as long as 12.6" (32 cm) with 3.5" cages installed or 16.5" (42 cm) without. Past that, the possibilities of the C700M seem restricted only by the number of brackets one can affix to the case's internal skeleton. Cooler Master says the case will be available for "pre-sale" starting October 8 for $439.99.