Surface Studio 2 flaunts its upgraded display and internals

It's definitely Surface day today. Along with the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft announced the new desk-bound Surface Studio 2 at its event today. The existing machine was already impressive, so let's see what's new this time around.

The upgraded Studio 2 packs a quad-core, eight-thread Core i7-7820HQ processor clocked at up to 3.9 GHz. That CPU comes paired with either 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM. The Nvidia graphics cards inside have been upgraded to GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB and GeForce GTX 1070 models.

The previous-gen Studio already had one of the finest displays around, and Microsoft has reportedly improved it still. The company says the upgraded wide-gamut pixel slab is 38% brighter and has 22% more contrast than its predecessor. Microsoft remarks that the latest Surface Pen support offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Studio 2 does away with hybrid disk drives. There are now 1-TB and 2-TB solid-state drives as available storage options. In a rather odd move, Microsoft actually added a USB Type-C port to the Studio 2, unlike on the Surface Pro 6 and Laptop 2. There's no telling whether said port offers Thunderbolt connectivity, however.

The Surface Studio 2 goes for $3499 with a 1-TB SSD and 16 GB of RAM. Upgrading to 32 GB of RAM pushes the price to $4199, and the top-end models with 2 TB of solid-state storage and 32 GB of RAM goes for $4799. Buyers can expect their machines to arrive on November 15.