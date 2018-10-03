In the lab: Windows 10 October 2018 update

Howdy, folks! There's a chance you noticed that a feature update to Windows 10 is downloading to your machine. Yesterday, Microsoft pulled a fast one and announced the Windows 10 October 2018 Update along with its Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Studio 2 machines.

To be clear, the world knew that the October Update was coming, but there was no fixed release set so far, and Microsoft tends to release updates on the second Tuesday of each month. At any rate, the new build is here, and we're taking it through its paces in the TR labs.

Off the bat, the fancy Your Phone feature looks pretty interesting and could potentially put an end to needless computer-and-phone juggling. My eyes have to deal with screens all day long, so I'm pretty happy to see that Explorer finally has a dark theme. Oh, and did I mention that Notepad, of all things, has seen some serious improvements?

Anyway, we'll take a look at all the new goodness in an upcoming review. The full list of changes is pretty long, so there's a good chance that something in the Windows October 2018 Update will tickle your fancy.