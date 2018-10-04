Taco Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Today is a farce.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Thermalright ARO-M14G Ryzen AM4 CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
  2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SLI review with NVLink @ Legit Reviews
  3. Cooler Master Cosmos C700M review @ TechPowerUp
  4. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ G-sync HDR monitor review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. A new take on building a portable N64 @ HackADay
  2. Lego Overwatch building set teaser reveals Tracer minifigure @ TheBrothersBrick
  3. Doom battle royale mod with 64 players hurts plenty @ HackADay

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Bitcoin's double spending flaw was hush-hush during rollout @ HackADay
  2. Real life ad-blockers: IRL glasses black out computer and TV screens @ New Atlas (shades of The Atopia Chronicles, which I've recommended before)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Japanese construction robot demonstrates the future of building @ New Atlas
  2. After more speculation about cause of ISS leak, NASA issues another statement @ Ars Technica
  3. HyperloopTT wheels out its first full-scale passenger pod @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. What's the most delicious way to use Velveeta cheese? @ thetakeout.com
