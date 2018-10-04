Taco Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Thermalright ARO-M14G Ryzen AM4 CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SLI review with NVLink @ Legit Reviews
- Cooler Master Cosmos C700M review @ TechPowerUp
- The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ G-sync HDR monitor review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- A new take on building a portable N64 @ HackADay
- Lego Overwatch building set teaser reveals Tracer minifigure @ TheBrothersBrick
- Doom battle royale mod with 64 players hurts plenty @ HackADay
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Bitcoin's double spending flaw was hush-hush during rollout @ HackADay
- Real life ad-blockers: IRL glasses black out computer and TV screens @ New Atlas (shades of The Atopia Chronicles, which I've recommended before)
Science, technology, and space news
- Japanese construction robot demonstrates the future of building @ New Atlas
- After more speculation about cause of ISS leak, NASA issues another statement @ Ars Technica
- HyperloopTT wheels out its first full-scale passenger pod @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- What's the most delicious way to use Velveeta cheese? @ thetakeout.com