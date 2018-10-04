GeForce 416.16 drivers flip the RTX switch for Turing cards

This won't be news to GeForce Experience users, but Nvidia's just dropped a new driver for its graphics processors. GeForce driver version 416.16 brings support for the Windows 10 October 2018 update. This release also adds and modifies SLI and 3D Vision profiles for a handful of games, and it includes the usual pack of bug fixes. The real interesting news this time around, though, is that this is the first driver to enable RTX technology on GeForce graphics cards of that same name.



This release is all about RTX—both the cards and the API.

Microsoft's own DirectX Ray-tracing (DXR) API hasn't been talked about much, but that's what Nvidia's RTX technology is built on top of. To use RTX on Windows, you need to have DXR support, and for that you need the Windows 10 October 2018 update that just came out. Of course, there still aren't any RTX-enabled games to play with yet, but the foundation is laid for when they arrive.

With the new driver, Titan Xp cards should no longer suffer a blue-screen crash when resuming from sleep mode. A major performance hit when using TAA in Rainbow Six Siege on a GeForce GTX 1060 should be zapped. This driver also addresses a bug that caused black graphical artifacts in the Quake HD Remix mod, as well as other mods based on the DarkPlaces graphics engine. Finally, Turing GPUs should be able to send full-quality 4K Netflix streams to USB-C displays now.



The Metro Exodus demo is probably the best example of RTX so far.

Predictably—and likely given the focus on RTX—this driver is only for Windows 10. If you're planning to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider as soon as that game's RTX patch drops any day now, go ahead and snag this package. GeForce Experience users have probably already downloaded it, but the rest of us will have to head to Nvidia's download site. You can check the release notes if, say, you're curious about those SLI profiles I mentioned.