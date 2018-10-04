Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 2700X for $289 and more

By Crom's rocks, it's hot out there. The south of Europe and the Iberian peninsula in particular are sort-of-enjoying a second summer. That's not entirely desirable, though, no matter how nice it is to go out with just a t-shirt. Most of the country is on high alert for the chance of forest fires. Pine and eucalyptus smell real nice, but not when they reach your nostrils by way of smoke. Anyway, I'm sitting here in my office with the AC on and a ton of deals in hand. Let's check them out.

We're leading today with the Ryzen 7 2700X processor. We love it and awarded it an Editor's Choice sticker. Its entire complement of eight cores and sixteen threads clocked at up to 4.3 GHz is currently going for $288.99 at Amazon. The box includes a fancy Wraith Prism cooler with RGB LED lighting, too.

Fractal Design's enclosures are both formally and informally ranked among the best by the TR staff. The Define R6 Blackout is a roomy chassis that can take in motherboards up to EATX size and radiators up to 360 mm long in both the front and top sections. The bottom of the case can have a 280-mm heat exchanger, too. There's room aplenty for cable management and hard drives, and the case comes with two included 140-mm Dynamic X2 fans. Get it for just $109.90 from Newegg.

Looking for a speedy, affordable NVMe SSD for a contemporary build? You're looking for the Adata XPG SX6000 128-GB M.2 drive, then. This drive might not be the speediest demon around, but it'll still push 1000 MB/s in sequential reads an 800 MB/s in writes—more than enough to leave any SATA drive in the dust. Right now you can have one of these for a mere $32.99 from Newegg Flash while stocks last. That's an impulse buy if I ever saw one.

Continuing the theme of gear so affordable that its acquisition doesn't merit much thought, take a look at the Razer Deathadder Chroma mouse. This well-regarded rodent has a 10,000-DPI sensor, a sensible shape that's bound to fit many a hand, and RGB LED lighting. You can acquire one for just $37.99 from Newegg Flash. Get'em while they're hot, folks.

"What about them big SSDs" you say? Right this way, sirs and madams. The Western Digital Blue 3D 1-TB drive is a fine example of a simple, speedy, and steady SATA drive thanks to it 560 MB/s sequential read and 530 MB/s write speeds. The manufacturer says it's good for a whole 500 TB of writes and offers a five-year warranty. You can have this SSD today in gumstick M.2 or 2.5" rectangle flavors for just $149.99 at Amazon.

We saved the most expansive item for last—the Acer ET322QK and its 32-inch VA panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. This display is fairly bright for its size at 300 cd/m². It could make a perfect pair with an Xbox One X thanks to its FreeSync support and built-in speakers. It doesn't hurt that the stand is rather pretty, too. Take it home for just $319.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCEPPT39. Just in case you were wondering, that's a even $10 per inch of 4K goodness.

