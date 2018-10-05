Alienware m15 gaming laptop trims the fat and muscles up

For a good while now, Dell's Alienware sub-brand has been selling three models of laptop: the simply-named Alienware 13, Alienware 15, and Alienware 17. While those machines are attractive and speedy, we probably wouldn't describe them as "svelte." They may not be bulky desktop replacements, but they're not exactly lean, either. For folks seeking gaming performance in a slim package, Dell's just revealed the Alienware m15 slim gaming laptop.



Image: TechPowerUp

Dell says the Alienware m15 is the company's thinnest and lightest 15" gaming laptop. Altogether, it weighs 4.8 lbs (2.2 kg) and is less than 0.8" (2.1 cm) thick when closed. Inside that space, Dell packs mobile Intel Coffee Lake CPUs (topping out at the Core i7-8750H) as well as your choice of GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 graphics cards in Max-Q variety.

Despite the 15" screen diagonal, the machine only measures 14.3" across (36 cm) thanks to super-thin side bezels on the display. Said screen will be available in 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 resolutions, but that's about all we know about it. We do know that Dell will build your Alienware m15 with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and PCIe SSDs up to 1 TB. Alternatively, you can choose a dual-storage configuration with 2.5" HDDs combined with solid-state drives, an Optane cache drive, or even a pair of the aforementioned 1-TB PCIe SSDs.

Thankfully, Dell didn't strip off all the ports to make the Alienware m15 thinner. You still get three USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 connection, a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, a mini-DisplayPort 1.3 jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port (powered by a Killer chip). Every Alienware m15 comes with 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth adapter, but you can opt for a fancy Killer Wi-Fi card that includes Bluetooth 5.0 support. There's also a dedicated port to plug in an Alienware Graphics Amplifier, and our eyes spy a 3.5-mm audio jack, too.



Image: TechPowerUp

Like the rest of Alienware's laptops, the m15 will include an RGB LED-backlit keyboard, although the lighting on this model is apparently configured by zones rather than on a per-key basis. Notably, this is the first 15" Alienware laptop to have a numeric keypad on its keyboard. The included battery is a 60-Whr model, though you can opt to upgrade to a 90-Whr pack if you prefer. Dell says the machine can run for 17 hours on the larger battery.

If this is exactly the laptop you're after, you don't have long to wait. Dell says both Epic Silver and Nebula Red variants will go up on the Alienware website on October 25, and that prices will start at $1299 for the base model.