AMD sets date for Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X chips along with Dynamic Local Mode

Friday afternoons aren't usually fertile ground for big news. Today's a little different, though. Out of the blue, AMD told the world when the previously announced Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X chips will be ripe for the picking. The red team's also letting the Dynamic Local Mode cat out of the bag soon. Let's rehash some basics first.

Model Cores/threads Base clock (GHz) Boost clock (GHz) L3 cache (MB) TDP Suggested price Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32/64 4.2 3.0 64 250 W $1799 Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX 24/48 $1299 Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 16/32 4.4 3.5 32 180 W $899 Ryzen Threadripper ​​​2920X 12/24 4.3 $649

As the table above shows, the Threadripper 2970WX could roughly be described as a 2990WX with fewer cores. The 2970WX is a 24-core, 48-thread jobbie that should hit the same clock speeds as its bigger brother. It also has the same 64 MB of cache and 250-W TDP.

The Threadripper 2920X is the entry point into the second-generation family of chips. This "modest" processor has 12 cores and 24 threads, a base frequency of 3.5 GHz (the same as the 2950X), and a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The L3 cache amount is fixed at 32 MB, and users should use a cooling solution that can deal with a 180-W TDP.

AMD says the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX will sell for $1,299 while the smaller 12-core Threadripper 2920X will land for a relatively affordable $649. The chips will be available on October 29.

Along with the news on the oven-fresh chips, AMD's talking up its Dynamic Local Mode software. The upcoming package is a Windows 10 service that's meant to boost application performance on the four-die 2970WX and 2990WX CPUs by keeping demanding threads on the chips' two dies that can directly access system memory.

The company has a blog post dedicated to the subject with all the details and a benchmark showcase displaying potential performance boosts in a number of games. For the record, although the feature is limited to the Threadripper 2990WX and 2970WX, it'll work fine on systems with X399 motherboards. Dynamic Local Mode will appear on October 29.