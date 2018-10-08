G.Skill unleashes 64-GB Trident Z RGB DC kits for Asus mobos

The are some people that think that bigger is always better, or simply that more is more. G.Skill clearly employs folks who abide by that ethos, as evidenced by its 64-GB Trident Z RGB DC dual-channel kits. The memory maker says it's worked with Asus to develop a "customized PCB solution" that lets it produce high-speed 32-GB DDR4 modules using existing DRAM packages—in this case, 32 chips with 1 GB (8 Gb) of capacity apiece.

The sticks are taller than your standard DIMMs, but otherwise look like ye olde Trident Z RGB modules. The idea is to allow builders to reach the full 64-GB memory capacity that Z390 motherboards allow, even with just two memory slots to work with.

Frequency Timings Voltage Capacity Model 3000 MT/s 14-14-14-34 1.35 V 64 GB

(2 x 32 GB) F4-3000C14D-64GTZDC 3200 MT/s 14-14-14-34 F4-3200C14D-64GTZDC 14-15-15-35 F4-3200C14D-64GTZDCB

The 64-GB dual-channel kits come in 3000 MT/s and 3200 MT/s speeds, all with XMP profiles. The faster modules have two slightly different timing options, but the offerings are otherwise quite similar across the board. The kicker here is that these kits will only work with certain Asus Z390 motherboards. According to G.Skill, that currently means the ROG Maximus XI Apex, the ROG Maximus XI Gene, and the ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming are the only boards that can double up their memory capacities with these sticks.

While some G.Skill engineers think "bigger," some of their colleagues are probably thinking "faster." The company has also demoed a pair of DDR4 kits at rather ludicrous speeds with brand-new Z390 and refreshed X299 platforms. One is a 16-GB dual-channel kit clocked at 4800 MT/s, and the other is a 32-GB quad-channel set at 4500 MT/s.

Both kits use Samsung B-die ICs and carry XMP profiles for their maximum speed. The 16-GB 4800 MT/s kit is set at CL19-22-22-42 timings, and G.Skill put it onto a Z390 Asus ROG Maximus XI Gene mobo. The bigger quad-channel 32-GB kit at 4500 MT/s is also set to CL19-22-22-42, and it was tested atop Asus' ROG Maximus XI Extreme board. G.Skill doesn't say what voltages one will need to reach those speeds, but its validation screenshots suggest that the company is using the XMP-maximum 1.5 V for these sticks' fastest profiles.

There's no word on pricing or availability for either product, though we figure any of this new hotness isn't likely to come cheap.