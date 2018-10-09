Curious Events Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte Aorus P850W gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Element Gaming 27" QHD 144-Hz 1-ms gaming monitor review @ bit-tech
  3. Seagate Fast SSD 1TB review @ Guru3D
  4. Gigabyte X399 Aorus Xtreme TR4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  5. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Duke 11G OC review @ Hexus
  6. Acer Swift 3 laptop review: affordable and accelerated with Optane @ HotHardware
  7. Cooler Master Masterwatt Lite 600W 230V review @ JonnyGuru
  8. be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 review – it's a BEAST! @ KitGuru
  9. HyperX Savage EXO SSD external portable drive review @ Legit Reviews

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Banksy artwork self-destructs at auction right after being sold for $1.3 million @ Slashdot (I'm an uncultured swine, so I'd never heard of this guy, but he's my new hero, this is genius)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Chernobyl fires back up as a solar power plant @ New Atlas
  2. The carbon fiber construction of large propellers @ HackADay
  3. Vortx review: the most fun you can have with a desktop heater @ Engadget

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The Orion spacecraft may carry more than NASA missions to the Moon @ Ars Technica
  2. Jeff Bezos is planning to ship 'several metric tons of cargo' to the Moon @ Slashdot
  3. Hubble Space Telescope taken offline after gyroscope failure @ Ars Technica (say it ain't so)
  4. IPCC warns that "unprecedented changes in all aspects of society" are needed to combat global warming @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. You can check out an actual cheese book at this Michigan library @ saveur.com (I can't edam...)
