Curious Events Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte Aorus P850W gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Element Gaming 27" QHD 144-Hz 1-ms gaming monitor review @ bit-tech
- Seagate Fast SSD 1TB review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte X399 Aorus Xtreme TR4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Duke 11G OC review @ Hexus
- Acer Swift 3 laptop review: affordable and accelerated with Optane @ HotHardware
- Cooler Master Masterwatt Lite 600W 230V review @ JonnyGuru
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 review – it's a BEAST! @ KitGuru
- HyperX Savage EXO SSD external portable drive review @ Legit Reviews
Games, culture, and VR
- Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Banksy artwork self-destructs at auction right after being sold for $1.3 million @ Slashdot (I'm an uncultured swine, so I'd never heard of this guy, but he's my new hero, this is genius)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Chernobyl fires back up as a solar power plant @ New Atlas
- The carbon fiber construction of large propellers @ HackADay
- Vortx review: the most fun you can have with a desktop heater @ Engadget
Science, technology, and space news
- The Orion spacecraft may carry more than NASA missions to the Moon @ Ars Technica
- Jeff Bezos is planning to ship 'several metric tons of cargo' to the Moon @ Slashdot
- Hubble Space Telescope taken offline after gyroscope failure @ Ars Technica (say it ain't so)
- IPCC warns that "unprecedented changes in all aspects of society" are needed to combat global warming @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- You can check out an actual cheese book at this Michigan library @ saveur.com (I can't edam...)