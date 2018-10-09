Tuesday deals: an RX 570 8 GB for $170 and more

How are you doing, folks? I'm sure that by now you've evaluated Intel's ninth-generation Core lineup and are probably doing the math for an upgrade. Have no fear, TR will be here to let you know whether the new chips are worth it. In the meantime, there's good deals to be had. We hunted high and low for these, check them out.

Graphics card prices have mostly dropped like rocks to pre-mining-insanity levels, making this a good time as any for that upgrade or new build. The pixel-pusher we have on display today is the MSI RX 570 8 GB Armor. This card doesn't offer much in the way of frills, but it has all the required trim: two generously sized fans sitting atop a meaty heatsink, along with a 1244 MHz boost clock. You can currently have it for $189.99 from Newegg, and there's a $20 rebate card available. You also get a free AMD game pack with the well-reviewed Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control: Origins.

We could call today's theme the mid-range build, and here's the RAM for that. Newegg is offering individual G.Skill Aegis 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 2666 MT/s for just $55.99 apiece. Grab two of them, and suddenly you have a dual-channel setup with 16 GB of RAM for a mere $111.98 total. Dang, that's cheap.

You ordered an SSD, madam? Here's your Crucial MX500 1-TB drive. This is both a perennial presence in our deals posts and one of our favorite drives of the moment. Newegg's selling it for just $149.99 with the cart code EMCEPPY36, an amount that works out to just 15 cents a gigabyte.

Friends don't let friends use garbage, no-name power supplies. Instead, see this EVGA Supernova 850 G3 unit we have right here. It's rated 80 Plus Gold for efficiency, semi-passive cooling, and enough cabling for just about any build. The manufacturer also offers 12-year warranty coverage with registration, and the asking price is $89.99 at Newegg. There's a $10 rebate card available, too. Also, in case your machine's power needs are more modest, the EVGA Supernova 550 G3 can be had for only $53.99 with the cart code EVGAPSUSEP.

I'm sure that you've suffered the woes of infuriating, murder-inducing spotty Wi-Fi coverage at least once. You can ensure that doesn't happen in your abode with the TP-Link AC1750 router. This dual-band jobbie should push 450 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps on the 5-GHz segment and has four Ethernet ports for wired machines around the back. This bit of kit is solid and well-reviewed, and Amazon's selling it for the pittance of $52.30 with the on-page coupon.

The last item today is the most dear, but it's worth it. The LG 27MU88-W is a 27" monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160. Its 10-bit (8-bit + AFRC) panel has a maximum brightness of 350 cd/m² and should cover 99% of the sRGB space. There's USB-C connectivity on tap, a USB hub, and the included stand has height, tilt, and pivot adjustments. Take it home for $439.99 from Newegg.

