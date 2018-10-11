National Sausage Pizza Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- IBM's Machine Learning Accelerator at VLSI 2018 @ Real World Technologies (Kanter alert!)
- Noctua AMD Threadripper air cooler roundup @ HardOCP
- Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB review @ Hexus
- G.SKILL Trident Z 4000 MHz DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider brings Lara Croft full circle @ Quarter To Three
- Wot I Think: Megaquarium @ Rock Paper Shotgun (must make the time for this one)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- One-legged jumping robot shows that control is everything @ HackADay
- The "honest" placebo: when drugs still work even though patients know they're fake @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- A Soyuz crew makes an emergency landing after rocket fails @ Ars Technica
- Walmart patents cart that reads your pulse, temperature @ Slashdot
- New app lets you 'sue anyone by pressing a button' @ Slashdot (not as bad as it sounds)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Edge GX1 luxury gaming chair review: world's best gaming chair? @ KitGuru
- Millennials kill again. The latest victim? American Cheese @ bloomberg.com (again?)