National Sausage Pizza Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Close enough.

PC hardware and computing

  1. IBM's Machine Learning Accelerator at VLSI 2018 @ Real World Technologies (Kanter alert!)
  2. Noctua AMD Threadripper air cooler roundup @ HardOCP
  3. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB review @ Hexus
  4. G.SKILL Trident Z 4000 MHz DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Shadow of the Tomb Raider brings Lara Croft full circle @ Quarter To Three
  2. Wot I Think: Megaquarium @ Rock Paper Shotgun (must make the time for this one)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. One-legged jumping robot shows that control is everything @ HackADay
  2. The "honest" placebo: when drugs still work even though patients know they're fake @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. A Soyuz crew makes an emergency landing after rocket fails @ Ars Technica
  2. Walmart patents cart that reads your pulse, temperature @ Slashdot
  3. New app lets you 'sue anyone by pressing a button' @ Slashdot (not as bad as it sounds)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Edge GX1 luxury gaming chair review: world's best gaming chair? @ KitGuru
  2. Millennials kill again. The latest victim? American Cheese @ bloomberg.com (again?)
