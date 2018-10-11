Thursday deals: a Ryzen 5 1600 for $145 and more

Greetings, good fellows. 'Tis a calm and relatively quiet day at the TR HQ, but there's brewing going on. Jeff's just ordered some fancy espresso cups to use as props for taking good shots with the Intel Core i9-9900K for our upcoming review. You gotta love a man's devotion to his coffee craft. In the meantime, I've come up with today's selection of hardware deals. Today's selection hits that mid-range spot just fine.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need the latest-and-greatest hardware to make a competent build. The Ryzen 5 1600 may be over a year old now, but its six Zen cores ticking away at up to 3.6 GHz still give any comparable modern CPU a run for its money. There's a quite-competent Wraith Spire cooler in the box, too. Grab this chip for $144.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCEPEE22.

Around the same amount, you can get your hands on the Western Digital Blue 3D NAND 1-TB solid-state drive. This builder-approved M.2 SATA stick can push 560 MB/s for sequential reads and 530 MB/s for writes, and WD says it can have around 500 terabytes written to it before it'll even think of bothering you. The asking price is $139.99 with the promo code EMCEPEE56 at Newegg.

Need a good home for the CPU above? Try the Asus ROG Strix B350F. This board has metal-reinforced PCIe slots, onboard RGB LED lighting, and an Intel-powered Ethernet controller, and it'll set you back $89.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCEPEE57.

Cheap spinning storage is making a comeback, and the model on the catwalk today is the Western Digital MyBook 6-TB hard drive. This spinner comes with hardware encryption and backup software. Pick it up for $119.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCEPEE77.

All the talk is usually about fast processors and speedy graphics cards, but what about monitors? The AOpen 27HC1R is a 27" curved VA display with a resolution of 1920x1080. This monitor should be right at home when gaming thanks to its 144-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. Grab it from Newegg for just $219.99 with the promo code EMCEPEE39.

If 27" isn't quite enough for you, how about 30"? That's the size of the Acer Predator Z1 (Z301C Tbmiphzx) display. This ultra-wide, curvy unit has a VA panel with a resolution of 2560x1080 and a 144-Hz refresh rate that Acer claims can go as fast as 200 Hz with some overclocking. There's G-Sync support on tap as well as built-in eye-tracking tech courtesy of Tobii. Put this monitor on your desk for $399.99 with the promo code EMCEPEE42.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.