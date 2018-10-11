Razer makes Blade 15 notebook more accessible with new configs

Razer's Blade family has proven itself a popular choice among buyers of high-end laptops, and the company wants to make some of its highest-performing notebooks more accessible with two new options for the Blade 15. To make that happen, the company is moving to single-zone Chroma backlighting on its duo of new configurations and leaning on mechanical bulk storage alongside small M.2 SSDs for important files.

A new $1599 model will offer a 128-GB-SSD-plus-1-TB-hard-drive config that uses a SATA gumstick plus a 5400-RPM mechanical drive, while a $1799 model will have a 256-GB-SSD-plus-2-TB-hard-drive setup. That config uses an NVMe SSD with four PCIe 3.0 lanes alongside another 5400-RPM drive.

Despite those cuts, the entry-level Blade 15s stick with most of what makes modern high-performance notebooks compelling. The machines will still offer Core i7-8750H CPUs with six cores and 12 threads of processing power under the hood. Razer pairs that chip with 16 GB of user-expandable memory in both configs, and it taps a 60-Hz IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution for the base model's creative canvas. The company claims that display will cover 100% of the sRGB gamut.

A GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Max-Q graphics chip pushes pixels to those screens in both configs. Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, and a glass-covered Microsoft Precision Touchpad round out the package. Razer says the new models are available now.

At the opposite end of the Blade 15 lineup, Razer will be decking out select configurations of the machine in a limited-edition "Mercury White" finish. That color scheme covers the body of the notebook in a matte white finish. Contrasting black USB ports and a non-illuminated Razer logo on the lid complete the look. Razer plans to offer the Mercury White option in two configurations: one with a GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card for $2199 and one with a Max-Q GTX 1070 for $2599.

Both models will have 512 GB of NVMe storage, 16 GB of RAM, Core i7-8750H CPUs, and 144-Hz, 1920x1080 screens with 100% sRGB coverage and factory calibration. The keyboards on both these systems will have per-key Razer Chroma backlighting support, too. Razer plans to sell the Mercury White machines direct from its website in the fourth quarter of this year.