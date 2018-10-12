Nvidia 416.34 drivers give Black Ops 4 a shot of adrenaline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is here, and Nvidia is giving GeForce gamers a supply drop with version 416.34 of its Game Ready drivers. The green team is also delivering refinements for players of the upcoming combat-racer Grip and of Soulcalibur VI, the first title in the long-running franchise to reach the PC.



Black Ops 4

Beyond its marquee improvements, version 416.34 includes a number of other goodies. Nvidia is delivering a raft of SLI profiles for alternate-frame rendering, including ones for Basingstoke, Battlefield V, Divinity: Original Sin II, Immortal: Unchained, Jurassic World: Evolution, Phoenix Point, and Seven: The Days Long Gone.

Nvidia also fixed a few bugs in this release. For one, games should no longer launch to a black screen with DSR enabled. Folks with G-Sync monitors should no longer see red, green, or blue shimmering when playing titles in full-screen mode on those displays. Those running Microsoft Edge with Windows Defender Application Guard enabled on a virtualized GPU should be able to use Nvidia Surround without issue. Shadows in PUBG should no longer exhibit corruption, and green corruption in HDR titles should also no longer occur.

Nvidia notes that it has also corrected an issue where Black Ops 4 will freeze when the GeForce Experience in-game overlay is invoked while the game is running in windowed or windowed fullscreen modes. The company will push out the updated version of the app to the general public next week, but those who were frustrated by that issue today can download a beta version of GFE to correct it.

As always, those looking to get the latest Nvidia drivers can fire up GeForce Experience if they haven't already received an update notification from the app. Those without GFE can download the driver from Nvidia directly. Folks looking for the full run-down of changes in the latest release can have a look at Nvidia's release notes.