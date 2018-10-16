Dictionary Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Wait, two Portuguese dictionaries in some random stock image... Anything to confess, Bruno?

PC hardware and computing

  1. TeamGroup MP32 M2 NVMe 480GB SSD review @ Guru3D
  2. Raijintek Ophion Case Review: Mini-ITX hotbox with potential @ Gamers Nexus
  3. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ Hexus
  4. Mistel Vision MX650 Fanless 650W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 professional graphics card review @ KitGuru
  6. Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  7. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review: more than a color @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Retrotechtacular: robots and bowling pins @ HackADay (I've always wondered)
  2. Zen Studios alters classic pinball art to protect family-friendly rating @ Ars Technica
  3. Treyarch are working on a fix for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's emote peeking @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The Magic Leap con @ Slashdot
  2. DIY wire bender gets wires all bent into shape @ HackADay
  3. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL review: killer camera, Android refined @ HotHardware

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Amazon patents Alexa tech to tell if you're sick, depressed and sell you meds @ Ars Technica
  2. Shrimp could help self-driving cars see better in dangerous conditions @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Trashed TV Gets RGB LED backlight @ HackADay (trippy!)
  2. Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  3. Apple fixes its new bagel emoji with cream cheese and a doughier consistency @ theverge.com (what a strange and sometimes wonderful culture we have)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options