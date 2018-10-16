Dictionary Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- TeamGroup MP32 M2 NVMe 480GB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Raijintek Ophion Case Review: Mini-ITX hotbox with potential @ Gamers Nexus
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ Hexus
- Mistel Vision MX650 Fanless 650W review @ JonnyGuru
- AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 professional graphics card review @ KitGuru
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review: more than a color @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Retrotechtacular: robots and bowling pins @ HackADay (I've always wondered)
- Zen Studios alters classic pinball art to protect family-friendly rating @ Ars Technica
- Treyarch are working on a fix for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's emote peeking @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The Magic Leap con @ Slashdot
- DIY wire bender gets wires all bent into shape @ HackADay
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL review: killer camera, Android refined @ HotHardware
Science, technology, and space news
- Amazon patents Alexa tech to tell if you're sick, depressed and sell you meds @ Ars Technica
- Shrimp could help self-driving cars see better in dangerous conditions @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Trashed TV Gets RGB LED backlight @ HackADay (trippy!)
- Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Apple fixes its new bagel emoji with cream cheese and a doughier consistency @ theverge.com (what a strange and sometimes wonderful culture we have)