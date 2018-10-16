Tuesday deals: a Micron 1100 2-TB solid state drive for $250 and more

Portugal's not a place that sees much in the way of seriously nasty weather. People around here just aren't used to more than the occasional flood. That's why Hurricane Leslie came in with a bang and got everyone in a tizzy. Thankfully, my area wasn't all that affected save for the occasional fallen tree and a few hours without power. Certain areas in the country weren't so lucky, but even so, the country saw only light damage compared to something like Hurricane Michael. Anyway, my ability to hunt down hardware deals remains unaffected, and so shall I provide. Take a look at today's picks.

We could say we're tired of big discounts on SSDs by now, but we'd be lying through every pore. The Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive is a solid, reliable SATA affair that can push up to 530 MB/s in sequential reads and 500 MB/s when writing. Random I/O figures come in at 92K IOPS for reads and 83K IOPs for writes. Get this jug o' data for just $249.99 from Newegg.

Next up, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 processor. This processor is one of our current recommendations for a mid-range rig, and it's got six Zen cores and twelve threads ticking away at up to 3.9 GHz. There's a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, and the whole deal is just $149.99 at Amazon. That's a serious drop from the $200 list price, folks.

Big SATA solid-state drives are one thing, but some usage patterns require much more oomph than that interface can handle. Sometimes what you need is a Samsung 970 EVO 500-GB NVMe drive. This speedy gumstick should be good for a whopping 3500 MB/s of sequential reads and 2500 MB/s of writes. Those figures are enticing, but random I/O performance is where it's at: 350K IOPS on reads and 450K when writing. Dang. You can have this drive for just $139.99 from Amazon. That's a price tag that was glued to plain, boring SATA drives not that long ago.

Sharp price drops have made it so that almost nobody need bother with low-quality, tiny 20" displays. As proof of that theorem, we have the LG 34UB88-P monitor. This display is 34" across and has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. There's a pair of built-in speakers, Thunderbolt connectivity, FreeSync support, and super-thin bezels on three sides. The cherry on top is the height-adjustable stand. Take this monitor home for just $399.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCEPEV43.

Our final item today is Asus' Zenbook 14 (UX430UN-NB71) laptop. This sleek-and-thin machine packs an Intel Core i7-8550U processor accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, a GeForce MX150 graphics card with 2 GB of its own memory, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. The display's resolution is 1920x1080, and Asus claims it should cover 72% of the NTSC color space, equivalent to around 99% of sRGB. Additional touches include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a bundled laptop carry bag. The whole shebang can be had for $829.99 from Newegg.

