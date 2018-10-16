Corsair's Force Series MP510 NVMe drives aim for the midrange spot

The price drops on solid-state drives in the past couple months has turned them into hot commodities. Everyone and their dog wants a piece of this market's pie, and Corsair's among the companies ready to pounce. The folks with funny ships are showing off their Force Series MP510 SSDs, fresh off the production line. The drives look like they're speedy enough and competitively priced.

The MP510 is an M.2 NVMe solid-state drive that attaches to a PCIe x4 interface. According to Tom's hardware, Corsair put a Phison E12 controller and Toshiba's 3D TLC NAND to use for the MP510s. The company says the 960-GB version should be good to push 3480 MB/s on sequential reads and 3000 MB/s when writing. There's no word from Corsair on the random I/O figures for the MP510, but given that its predecessor MP500 could do well north of 200K IOPS in either direction, they're probably up to spec and then some.

The drives are available immediately in capacities ranging from 240 GB to 1920 GB, though we could only find them at Corsair's store. The smaller 240-GB unit goes for $70, the mid-range 480-GB drive will set buyers back $130, and the capacious 960-GB SSD has a $240 price tag. There's no dollar amount listed for the 1920-GB MP510 yet, but some simple math tells us it should land somewhere around $450, give or take. Corsair offers five-year warranty coverage on the Force MP510 drives.