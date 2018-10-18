Chocolate Cupcake Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


That reminds me, I need to pick up some milk.

RTX 2070 roundup

  1. MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor @ PC Perspective
  2. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 review @ PC Perspective
  3. MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ Guru3D
  4. ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 8GB review @ Guru3D
  5. MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z performance review @ HardOCP
  6. Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual review @ Hexus
  7. GeForce RTX 2070 review with EVGA @ HotHardware
  8. EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review @ TechSpot
  10. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition review @ AnandTech
  11. EVGA RTX 2070 Black review vs. GTX 970, 1070, Vega 64, & more @ Gamers Nexus

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair Force Series MP510 M.2 SSD review @ Guru3D
  2. Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Gold 550W power supply review @ HardOCP
  3. Omen by HP 27 gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  4. LG 34GK950F review @ TFT Central

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Wot I Think: RimWorld @ Rock Paper Shotgun (please, go play this if you haven't already)
  2. Professional video gamers are working out @ Slashdot (in other news, my RSI/compression gloves arrive today, hooray)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Can a motorized bicycle run on trees? @ HackADay
  2. Reuben Wu uses drones to paint surreal sci-fi landscapes with light @ New Atlas (lots to geek out about here)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. SoundBender levitates objects by curving sound waves around obstacles @ New Atlas
  2. How did Easter Islanders survive without wells or streams? @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. There's a cheese advent calendar coming to Target for $20 @ people.com
  2. EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fan review @ TechPowerUp
  3. Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Gold (RGB sync edition) 850W review @ bit-tech
  4. I've been using a cheese grater the wrong way my entire life @ wellandgood.com (this is quite possibly the gratest "life hack" fail I've ever seen)
