Chocolate Cupcake Day Shortbread

RTX 2070 roundup
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor @ PC Perspective
- The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 review @ PC Perspective
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ Guru3D
- ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 8GB review @ Guru3D
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z performance review @ HardOCP
- Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual review @ Hexus
- GeForce RTX 2070 review with EVGA @ HotHardware
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review @ TechSpot
- The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition review @ AnandTech
- EVGA RTX 2070 Black review vs. GTX 970, 1070, Vega 64, & more @ Gamers Nexus
Other PC hardware and computing
- Corsair Force Series MP510 M.2 SSD review @ Guru3D
- Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Gold 550W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Omen by HP 27 gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- LG 34GK950F review @ TFT Central
Games, culture, and VR
- Wot I Think: RimWorld @ Rock Paper Shotgun (please, go play this if you haven't already)
- Professional video gamers are working out @ Slashdot (in other news, my RSI/compression gloves arrive today, hooray)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Can a motorized bicycle run on trees? @ HackADay
- Reuben Wu uses drones to paint surreal sci-fi landscapes with light @ New Atlas (lots to geek out about here)
Science, technology, and space news
- SoundBender levitates objects by curving sound waves around obstacles @ New Atlas
- How did Easter Islanders survive without wells or streams? @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- There's a cheese advent calendar coming to Target for $20 @ people.com
- EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fan review @ TechPowerUp
- Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Gold (RGB sync edition) 850W review @ bit-tech
- I've been using a cheese grater the wrong way my entire life @ wellandgood.com (this is quite possibly the gratest "life hack" fail I've ever seen)