Thursday deals: a Samsung 970 EVO 500-GB SSD for $133 and more

Three spoons of flu. A dash of car unavailability due to repairs. A couple buckets of mysterious Windows installation automation issues. Bureaucracy to taste. A couple well-placed pinches of software that works differently across machines for no good reason. Two glasses of bad luck. Add all that together with some gravy, and you have the recipe of what's going on in the TR labs during our time reviewing the Core i9-9900K and its school buddies. But no matter, there ain't no rest for the wicked, and the only thing that's making us happy right now is seeing low price tags on fancy hardware. Here's what we dug up.

Today is SSD day, and we're going to sort the ones we have by speed. The Western Digital Blue 3D NAND 1-TB drive is the first in line. It's a SATA affair, to be sure, but it's one of the better examples of the breed thanks to its 560 MB/s sequential read and 530 MB/s write speed. The company offers five-year warranty coverage, and the drive will set you back $137.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEPEX27.

Next up, the Adata XPG SX8200 960-GB NVMe drive. This unit is a fine specimen in its category and should be able to push 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1700 MB/s when writing. The random I/O figures of 310K IOPS for reads and 280K IOPS for writes are quite respectable, as well. You can have this SSD from Rakuten for $188.99 with the checkout code AD13.

The third solid-state drive is the speediest—the Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB. There's very little introduction required here. This drive got a TR Recommended award, and the 500-GB version on hand is good for 3400 MB/s sequential reads and 2300 MB/s writes. This 970 EVO eats random I/O for breakfast at the rate of 370K read IOPS and a whopping 450K write IOPS. Newegg will let you have one of these high-end puppies for $132.99 with the cart code EMCEPEX25.

Any contemporary desktop CPU can make good use of speedy RAM, like the G.Skill Ripjaws 16-GB set of 3200 MT/s DIMMs. The manufacturer's gear has been a long-time favorite of ours, and you can grab this kit today for a scant $124.99 from Newegg.

Did you hear the news that the graphics card crisis is pretty much over? Here's the MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC 8 GB graphics card. You get wwo generously-sized fans sitting atop a meaty heatsink, a 1268-MHz boost clock, and a three-game AMD game pack that includes Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. The card's asking price is $189.99 at Newegg, and you get a rebate card that can get you $30 back. What's not to like?

The final item today is a rather-spiffy Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming motherboard. This slab should prove a good home for any Ryzen CPU, and it comes with two M.2 sockets, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and metal reinforcement around the main PCIe slots. There's also Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, RGB LED lighting, souped-up audio with an S1220A codec, and a built-in I/O shield. This board usually costs significant cash, but today you can have it for $99.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCEPEX48.

