Rumor: Nvidia readies up GDDR5X-equipped GeForce GTX 1060

Rumors are what are they are, but oftentimes there's fire to their smoke. First, there were unconfirmed reports that Gigabyte's launching a version of the GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB with a GDDR5X memory upgrade. Now, our eagle-eyed reader SH SOTN spotted a change in Nvidia's spec sheets for the GTX 1060 confirming that such a product does exist.

According to Videocardz' take, the new-ish GTX 1060 6 GB could be based on a GP104 chip. That chip underpins the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070, so it's a fair guess that Nvidia's once again made use of the world's tiniest chainsaw to give GP104 a trim so it'll fit the new card. For the record, the chip atop the existing GTX 1060s is named GP106.

Our and most everyone's guess is that the new variation should perform slightly better than the existing version. There's no exact telling of the exact reason for the new card's existence, but there's a chance that Nvidia may want to counter a purported RX 590 card that AMD could be cooking up. Neither manufacturer has new silicon for the sub-$400 market yet, to our knowledge, so it makes some amount of sense for them to ready up some "new" products.

Whatever the case, mid-range graphics card tend to sell in large amounts—or as Jesse Pinkman would say, "sling mad volume." The fact that both GPU purveyors want to reheat a piece of this pie is hardly surprising.