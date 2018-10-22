Samsung HMD Odyssey+ bursts through the screen door

Samsung's HMD Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality headset was already among the highest-end of its type, and the company is refining that head-mounted device with the Odyssey+. Most notably, this pair of goggles includes a technology that Samsung calls an Anti-Screen Door Effect Display.

While the Odyssey+ keeps its predecessor's OLED display panels with a 1440x1600 resolution per eye, the Anti-SDE display apparently places a diffusion (read: softening) filter of some sort over the pixel grid of those panels that's claimed to reduce the perceived space between pixels to a negligible level. Though the actual pixels-per-inch figure of this headset remains the same as the non-plussed Odyssey at 616 PPI, Samsung claims the new HMD has an "effective PPI" of 1233. No telling whether there are other visual artifacts from this diffusion grid, however.

Beyond that change, the Odyssey+ doesn't mess much with what worked in the company's first Windows Mixed Reality headset. A refined controller can act as a flashlight in the event you need to duck back into the real world and find something in your VR cave, but past that, the headset sticks with the AKG audio hardware, dedicated interpupillary distance adjustment, and inside-out tracking that Samsung introduced with its first Odyssey. No word on pricing, but the company says the Odyssey+ should be available starting today at the Microsoft Store and its own online storefront. I wouldn't imagine a new filter layer in the display stack would add much to the older Odyssey's $500 price tag.