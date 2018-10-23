Mole Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Oh man, not another roundup

  1. The Intel Core i9-9900K review @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Core i9-9900K review @ bit-tech
  3. Intel Core i5-9600K processor review @ Guru3D
  4. Intel Core i7-9700K processor review @ Guru3D
  5. Intel Core i9-9900K processor review @ Guru3D
  6. Intel Core i9-9900K 9th generation CPU review @ HardOCP
  7. Intel Core i9-9900K review @ Hexus
  8. Intel Core i9-9900K CPU review @ HotHardware
  9. Intel Core i9-9900K review @ KitGuru
  10. Intel Core i9-9900K CPU review @ Legit Reviews
  11. Intel Core i9-9900K review @ TechPowerUp
  12. Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K review @ TechSpot
  13. The Intel 9th gen review @ AnandTech
  14. Intel i9-9900K CPU review  @ Gamers Nexus

  1. Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero review @ Guru3D
  2. MSI MEG Z390 ACE review @ Guru3D
  3. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ Guru3D
  4. MSI MEG Z390 Godlike review @ Hexus
  5. MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE review @ TechPowerUp
  6. ASRock Z390 Taichi review @ TechPowerUp

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual review @ bit-tech
  2. RTX 2070 vs RTX 2080 vs GTX 1080 Ti vs GTX 1070 @ HardOCP
  3. EVGA 650GM 650W SFX review @ JonnyGuru
  4. Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU review – a heavily modified Seasonic! @ KitGuru
  5. QNAP TS-332X three bay 10GbE NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. Cougar Surpassion review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset and SuperAmp review @ PC Perspective

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Germany says video game racing is just as good as real racing @ Quarter To Three
  2. Oculus confirms it's still working on a 'future version of Rift' @ Upload VR

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Slack on the SNES via satellite @ HackADay
  2. Apple iPhone XR review @ Engadget
  3. Google Home Hub review @ TechCrunch

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA astronaut details fall to earth after failed Soyuz launch @ Slashdot
  2. Massive Stratolaunch aircraft hits 90 MPH on road to maiden flight @ New Atlas
  3. NASA brings a Hubble gyro back to life after a seven-year hibernation @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Best cheese gifts for Christmas @ gq-magazine.co.uk
  2. Chick-Fil-A is testing mac and cheese as a side @ delish.com
