Mole Day Shortbread

Oh man, not another roundup
- The Intel Core i9-9900K review @ PC Perspective
- Intel Core i9-9900K review @ bit-tech
- Intel Core i5-9600K processor review @ Guru3D
- Intel Core i7-9700K processor review @ Guru3D
- Intel Core i9-9900K processor review @ Guru3D
- Intel Core i9-9900K 9th generation CPU review @ HardOCP
- Intel Core i9-9900K review @ Hexus
- Intel Core i9-9900K CPU review @ HotHardware
- Intel Core i9-9900K review @ KitGuru
- Intel Core i9-9900K CPU review @ Legit Reviews
- Intel Core i9-9900K review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K review @ TechSpot
- The Intel 9th gen review @ AnandTech
- Intel i9-9900K CPU review @ Gamers Nexus
Oof, more like Long Bread
- Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero review @ Guru3D
- MSI MEG Z390 ACE review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ Guru3D
- MSI MEG Z390 Godlike review @ Hexus
- MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE review @ TechPowerUp
- ASRock Z390 Taichi review @ TechPowerUp
Other PC hardware and computing
- Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual review @ bit-tech
- RTX 2070 vs RTX 2080 vs GTX 1080 Ti vs GTX 1070 @ HardOCP
- EVGA 650GM 650W SFX review @ JonnyGuru
- Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU review – a heavily modified Seasonic! @ KitGuru
- QNAP TS-332X three bay 10GbE NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Cougar Surpassion review @ TechPowerUp
- Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset and SuperAmp review @ PC Perspective
Games, culture, and VR
- Germany says video game racing is just as good as real racing @ Quarter To Three
- Oculus confirms it's still working on a 'future version of Rift' @ Upload VR
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Slack on the SNES via satellite @ HackADay
- Apple iPhone XR review @ Engadget
- Google Home Hub review @ TechCrunch
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA astronaut details fall to earth after failed Soyuz launch @ Slashdot
- Massive Stratolaunch aircraft hits 90 MPH on road to maiden flight @ New Atlas
- NASA brings a Hubble gyro back to life after a seven-year hibernation @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Best cheese gifts for Christmas @ gq-magazine.co.uk
- Chick-Fil-A is testing mac and cheese as a side @ delish.com