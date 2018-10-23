Mole Day Shortbread



It's a unit of SI, not this little guy, that's a mole day.

Oh man, not another roundup

Oof, more like Long Bread

Other PC hardware and computing

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual review @ bit-tech RTX 2070 vs RTX 2080 vs GTX 1080 Ti vs GTX 1070 @ HardOCP EVGA 650GM 650W SFX review @ JonnyGuru Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU review – a heavily modified Seasonic! @ KitGuru QNAP TS-332X three bay 10GbE NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder Cougar Surpassion review @ TechPowerUp Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset and SuperAmp review @ PC Perspective

Games, culture, and VR

Germany says video game racing is just as good as real racing @ Quarter To Three Oculus confirms it's still working on a 'future version of Rift' @ Upload VR

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Slack on the SNES via satellite @ HackADay Apple iPhone XR review @ Engadget Google Home Hub review @ TechCrunch

Science, technology, and space news

NASA astronaut details fall to earth after failed Soyuz launch @ Slashdot Massive Stratolaunch aircraft hits 90 MPH on road to maiden flight @ New Atlas NASA brings a Hubble gyro back to life after a seven-year hibernation @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things