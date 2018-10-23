Tuesday deals: a 35" 100-Hz ultra-wide display for $420 and more

Hello, folks. There's something cooking in the TR labs. Maybe it's Jeff's coffee or one of the slabs of roasted meat he occasionally posts pictures of to make the staff's mouths water and annoy them even more. Maybe it's new hardware. Who knows. In the meantime, all we can reveal is today's selection of deals. Check out what we have in store.

Hey, today may be display day. We're starting with the biggest unit. The Monoprice MP 35" is a 3440x1440 ultra-wide monitor that employs a 35" panel with a 100-Hz refresh rate. The company doesn't spell out the panel type, but given the 2500:1 contrast ratio and 5-ms response time, our money's on a variation of VA. There's FreeSync support on tap, and the whole deal will set you back just $419.99 at Newegg Flash while stocks last.

The next monitor in line also hails from Monoprice, but it's a sligthly different beast. The Monoprice 32in (27772) has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a claimed 2-ms response time (probably in an overdrive mode). The maximum refresh rate is 60 Hz, and Monoprice says that the display suppports FreeSync. The asking price is $339.99 at Newegg Flash. Grab it while you can.

The third pixel slab on the table is the Sceptre U275W-4000R. This 27" display has a resolution of 3840x2160 and uses an IPS panel. There's a multitude of input options and a pair of built-in speakers. There's not much else to say about this display, but that's fine since Amazon's price tag reads just $179.73.

We dig Corsair gear here at TR, so we'd like to point you towards the Carbide Spec Omega mid-tower case. This enclosure has a tempered-glass sheet on the side, has enough room for radiators up to 360 mm in length, and comes with two 120-mm fans. Take this case home and get your build on for just $64.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEPRS62. You can get another $15 back by way of a rebate card, too.

Everyone talks about "gaming laptops," but oftentimes what they mean is a laptop with a non-sucky CPU and a graphics card barely better than an IGP. Enter the real deal: the Gigabyte Aero 15X v8-BK4 laptop. We're big fans of Gigabyte's potent mobile machines, and this particular model packs a Core i7-8750H processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a mighty GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card. You get a 512-GB NVMe SSD, and (drum roll) a 1920x1080 IPS display with a whopping 144-Hz refresh rate. Yep, this machine ticks all the right boxes, and you can get it for $1999 from Newegg with the cart code EMCEPRS23. If that isn't good enough, you'll also get a free 144-Hz 24.5" AOC monitor, a backpack, a keyboard skin, and a Gigabyte Aorus mouse-and-pad bundle.

