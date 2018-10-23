In the lab: Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 is here, and a wave of partner cards has broken with it. We sadly didn't get an RTX 2070 to review ahead of the card's launch, but Gigabyte has kindly shipped over one of its GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G cards for us to play with. I've just pulled the Gaming OC 8G out of the box, and it looks like a fine take on Nvidia's most accessible Turing card so far.

Unlike its RTX 2080 sibling in the background, the RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G fits well within a two-slot footprint. That doesn't mean Gigabyte has skimped on cooling, though. Several beefy copper heat pipes run through a full-length fin stack and make direct contact with the TU106 GPU underneath, and three counter-rotating fans provide plenty of airflow potential for moving heat away from all that metal. Gigabyte clocks this card at 1725 MHz in its "Gaming Mode" and 1740 MHz in its "OC Mode," although real-world clock speeds will likely be higher in use. For reference, Nvidia clocks its RTX 2070 Founders Edition at a 1710-MHz boost speed. An RGB LED-illuminated Gigabyte logo and a full-length backplate complete the package.

We're up to our eyeballs in hardware at the moment in the TR labs, but we'll be putting the RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G to the test along with a wide range of other graphics cards as soon as we can. In the meantime, you can pick up one of these babies for $549.99 right now at Newegg if you're already convinced of the RTX 2070's performance chops.