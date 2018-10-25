Sourest Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MSI MEG Z390 Ace review @ bit-tech
- Deepcool Gamer Storm DQ750-M power supply review @ Guru3D
- Asus ROG Strix B360-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Ultra Gaming and Black Gaming review @ Hexus
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti NVLink SLI scaling explored @ HotHardware
- Razer Nommo Pro 2.1 speakers review @ KitGuru
- Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition review @ Legit Reviews
- Mistel Vision MX650 Fanless 650 W review @ TechPowerUp
- The Biostar X470GTN motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Wot Toby & I Think: Paw Patrol – On A Roll @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Your gaming PC can't handle Disgaea 5's online features @ Quarter To Three
- Why the original Red Dead Redemption is the greatest Western ever made @ Polygon
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- 10,000-year-old camera lens takes striking pictures @ HackADay
- Motorola becomes first smartphone company to sell DIY repair kits to its customers @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Weird water phase "ice-VII" can grow as fast as 1,000 miles per hour @ Ars Technica
- GE's engine to reignite civil supersonic flight @ HackADay (yes please)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Mystic Cheese: modular shipping containers are being repurposed for food production @ ecowatch.com