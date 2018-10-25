Sourest Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI MEG Z390 Ace review @ bit-tech
  2. Deepcool Gamer Storm DQ750-M power supply review @ Guru3D
  3. Asus ROG Strix B360-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Ultra Gaming and Black Gaming review @ Hexus
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti NVLink SLI scaling explored @ HotHardware
  6. Razer Nommo Pro 2.1 speakers review @ KitGuru
  7. Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Mistel Vision MX650 Fanless 650 W review @ TechPowerUp
  9. The Biostar X470GTN motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Wot Toby & I Think: Paw Patrol – On A Roll @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Your gaming PC can't handle Disgaea 5's online features @ Quarter To Three
  3. Why the original Red Dead Redemption is the greatest Western ever made @ Polygon

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. 10,000-year-old camera lens takes striking pictures @ HackADay
  2. Motorola becomes first smartphone company to sell DIY repair kits to its customers @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Weird water phase "ice-VII" can grow as fast as 1,000 miles per hour @ Ars Technica
  2. GE's engine to reignite civil supersonic flight @ HackADay (yes please)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Mystic Cheese: modular shipping containers are being repurposed for food production @ ecowatch.com
