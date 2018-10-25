Thursday deals: a 32-GB kit of RAM at 3600 MT/s for $255 and more

Howdy, folks. It's pretty quiet around here because Jeff's working on a piece that you gerbils should find quite interesting. Remember the ever-so-mighty Core i7-5775C processor and its 128 MB of on-package eDRAM? That chip displayed some serious gaming chops back when we took a look at it, and it's become one of the gerbil army's favorite conversation pieces since then. We're taking a second look at it three years down the road and wondering if it's still as good a machine as it was made out to be. The answer may well surprise you. In the meantime, take a good look at the deals selection we have picked out.

Today we're leading with a hefty pack of nice RAM, for a change. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 32-GB dual-channel kit clocked at 3600 MT/s should be capacious enough for most any task, and it's currently selling for $254.99 at Newegg. That's one pretty good deal, seeing as memory this fast would set you back north of $300 just shortly ago.

The keyword for today is "big," and we're continuing our proceedings with the Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive. This unit is a familiar sight in our deals posts, with good reason. It can do 530 MB/s of sequential reads and 500 MB/s when writing, and the entirety of its two terabytes can be obtained for just $249.99 at Newegg Flash while stocks last. That's just 12.5 cents a gigabyte, folks.

How about a quality monitor that checks pretty much all the spec boxes? The Dell Alienware AW3418DW is a massive 34" IPS display with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 4-ms response time. There's G-Sync variable refresh rate support, and the included stand has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Additional niceties include RGB LED lighting, a USB hub, and thin bezels on three sides. Take this massive grid of pixels home for just $849.99 from Newegg.

If you lust for a bigger-than-usual display but your wallet isn't that fat, check out the LG 29UB55-B. This 29" 2560x1080 display uses an IPS panel and has FreeSync support and a height-adjustable stand. At only $179.99 with the cart code EMCEPRU24 at Newegg, there's no reason not to get this over ye olde standard 24" or 25" monitor.

You may be eyeing a new high-end Coffee Lake build, and one of the best mobos for that purpose is the Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7-OP. You get proper massive heatsinks to keep the VRM cool, metal jackets around the DIMM and main PCIe slots, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, and enough RGB LED lighting to get a rave party going. The "OP" in the model means you get a bundled 32-GB Intel Optane Memory module that can offer a boost to your machine's responsiveness. Newegg will sell you the entire package for just $209.99 with the cart code EMCEPRU39.

Up next, we have a quality rodent. The Razer Deathadder Chroma is one of the most well-known mice out there thanks to its no-nonsense shape, 10,000-DPI optical sensor and rubber side grips. You can get your hand on one of these for just $36.99 from Newegg Flash. Get'em while they're in stock.

Lastly, we'd like to point out that Newegg's doing a 10%-off sale on a number of monitors. The cart code for this EMCEPRU58, and the selection of displays in question can be checked out here. Happy hunting!

