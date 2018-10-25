Thin is in with Corsair's K70 RGB MK. 2 Low Profile gaming keyboard

Everybody likes a mechanical keyboard, but not everybody might like the tall keycaps and long travel of Cherry key switches in an age where short-stroke laptop keyboards reign. Enter Corsair's K70 RGB MK. 2 Low Profile keyboard. The company's latest gaming deck uses new Cherry key switches to shave 11 mm off the height of its regular Cherry MX keyboards, from 40 mm to 29 mm.

Corsair accomplishes that slimming with Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches, whose 1.2 mm of pre-travel and 3.2 mm of total travel cut a great deal of motion out of the two millimeters of pre-travel and four millimeters of total travel in the original Cherry MX Red. Like their full-height siblings, MX Low Profile Reds are linear and non-audible.

The K70 MK. 2 wouldn't be a Corsair keyboard without RGB LEDs, and the Cherry MX LP switches in this baby use the switch company's signature translucent housings to allow multi-color LED light to shine around and through each key switch. Corsair's iCUE software lets users set and sync lighting colors and effects on the board itself and on other Corsair peripherals, and the board has 8 MB of onboard memory to store some lighting and macro settings for use without software.

One thing that hasn't shrunk on the K70 RGB MK. 2 is its price tag. Corsair asks $169.99 for this baby direct from its online store. We'd expect others to begin stocking this keyboard soon, so keep an eye out at your e-tailer of choice.