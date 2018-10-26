Radeon Software 18.10.2 equips vault dwellers for the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A.

The Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. begins October 30 on the PC, and AMD is ready with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2. Developer Bethesda promises "spectacular issues" and "unforeseen bugs" with its online multiplayer take on Fallout, but hopefully AMD's drivers will keep the problems isolated to those in the game itself.

On top of Fallout 76 support, AMD fixed a few issues of its own in this release. Vulkan games that exhibited a crash on launch error with past drivers should now load successfully. Multi-GPU Radeon systems should no longer exit randomly from Assassin's Creed Odyssey when that game's adaptive anti-aliasing is enabled and the game is subsequently restarted.

Radeon Software 18.10.2 isn't without some problems of its own. Strange Brigade may still hang on Radeons with the DirectX 12 API enabled. The Radeon Overlay may cause instability and crashes on systems running the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and Radeon RX Vega cards may still exhibit elevated memory clocks at idle.

If you want to join the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A., be sure to suit up your Radeon system with the 18.10.2 release today. Users can fire up Radeon Settings or download the drivers directly from AMD.