Gigabyte GTX 1060 6 GB with GDDR5X RAM breaks cover

Rumors of a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB card with GDDR5X memory on board have popped up in the past couple of days, and now Gigabyte has revealed an actual product bearing that high-speed graphics RAM. The GTX 1060 G1 Gaming D5X 6G indeed purports to offer 6 GB of GDDR5X memory on a 192-bit bus. Quite unlike the average GTX 1060 6 GB, this card has a large triple-fan cooler and an eight-pin power plug. The mysteries only begin there, however.

The rest of the product page for the GTX 1060 D5X 6G is pretty bare and even a bit contradictory. Gigabyte doesn't list core or memory clocks for the card, but it says peak memory bandwidth is the same as that of the reference GTX 1060 6 GB at 192 GB/s. If this card actually implemented GDDR5X running at its usual speed of 10 GT/s, we'd expect memory bandwidth to rise to 240 GB/s. Given that fact, we'd bet this specification is a placeholder for actual specs to come.

The company also says the D5X 6G has 1280 CUDA cores, again identical to the existing GTX 1060 6 GB and its GP106 chip. If recent rumors are correct and the GPU underneath this card's cooler is actually a GP104 chip (as seen in the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080), Nvidia could be ridding itself of some quite flawed GP104 dies or we could again be looking at a placeholder ahead of an official launch. Whatever the case may be, the appearance of this product page raises more questions than it answers. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN for the heads-up.