Palit GTX 1060 6 GB with GDDR5X sports 8.8 GT/s memory speeds

Nvidia board partner Palit hasn't sold graphics cards in the United States for some time, but that doesn't mean it can't help us make sense of unannounced products from the green team. The company has posted a product page for a "GeForce GTX 1060 GamingPro OC." Like the Gigabyte card we covered yesterday, this card comes bearing 6 GB of GDDR5X memory.

Unlike Gigabyte, however, Palit provides full specs for this product. The company expects the GamingPro OC card's GDDR5X to run at 8.8 GT/s, better than anything we've seen from GDDR5 but still well short of the 10-GT/s-to-11-GT/s peaks we've seen from the highest-end Nvidia products using that RAM. Palit says that figure is good for 211 GB/s of memory bandwidth, up from the standard 192 GB/s we expect from GTX 1060 6 GB cards.

The GamingPro OC has 1280 CUDA cores running at 1531-MHz base and 1746-MHz boost clocks, both slightly up from Nvidia's reference 1506-MHz base and 1708-MHz boost figures. Pascal's GPU Boost smarts will doubtless push those clocks higher in practice, though. Board power for this card remains at the Nvidia-reference 120 W.

The CUDA core count corroborates Gigabyte's own spec for its card, suggesting we may not see a boost in shader-processing power from GDDR5X-equipped GTX 1060 6 GBs in response to any future AMD products. We still don't know whether Nvidia intends to launch these cards for consumers at all, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more info as it comes. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN once again for the heads-up.