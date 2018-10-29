OnePlus 6T gets ready to take America by storm

It's new phone day, courtesy of the fine folks at OnePlus. The OnePlus 6T handset has now broken cover, and as its name implies, it should prove a capable iteration on the already-impressive OnePlus 6 released last May. Let's dig in and see how much of an evolution the newcomer is.

The first thing that strikes you when looking at the phone is the small size of the notch on the OnePlus 6. Ever since Apple introduced the screen notch with the iPhone X, other manufacturers seem to have taken it as a feature to emulate or embiggen. Thankfully, the teardrop-shaped one on the 6T looks about as unobtrusive as it can ever be. The display itself is a 6.4" wide-gamut AMOLED job with a resolution of 2280x1080, and it hides a secret underneath: an embedded fingerprint reader. OnePlus says you can unlock the screen with a registered digit in only 0.34 seconds. OnePlus has monkey-wrenched a sheet of Gorilla Glass 6 onto the screen, potentially making it harder to shatter than usual.

Around the back, there's a pair of 16-MP and 20-MP cameras with the ability to shoot 4K moving pictures at 60 FPS as well as 480-FPS slow-motion video. The company says it's worked hard on the camera software to improve low-light photography and has dubbed the feature Night Mode. This particular improvement will also be available on the OnePlus 6. There's also a Studio Lighting feature meant for improving the look of selfies, but OnePlus' presentation was light on details about it.

Much like with any contemporary high-end Android handset, the OnePlus 6T is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The chip can be paired with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory depending on the phone model, along with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. A well-endowed 3700-mAh battery juices up the phone, and the included charger can push 20 W to it in a bid to make charging times short. Oddly enough, although the handset has a glass back, there's no wireless charging available. OnePlus says the new phone is water-resistant, too.

For the first time in the company's history, the OnePlus 6T supports the necessary bands for all the major US networks. There's also 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, as befits any self-respecting flagship phone these days. The 3.5-mm headphone jack is gone, though OnePlus puts a USB-C-to-minijack adapter in the box. On the operating system side, there's Android Pie in the form of OnePlus' lightly-skinned Oxygen OS. OnePlus says it's worked hard on software optimization and claims that the 6T loads and runs games faster and smoother than some of its competitors.

The handset will be available on November 1 in stateside shores for $549 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Stepping up to 8 GB of RAM costs $579, and the highest-end model packs that much memory and 256 GB of storage for $629. OnePlus has cut a particularly juicy deal with T-Mobile. If you trade in one of 30 contemporary phones, you get a sizable $300 discount for the purchase of your spankin' new OnePlus 6T. The phone is available with shiny or matte black finishes.