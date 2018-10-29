Asus TUF FX505 and FX705 gaming laptops gear up for the road

Chances are you think of gaming laptops as outwardly burly but ultimately frail machines. If you're looking to game on the go but you're concerned about durability, perhaps you'd be best served by the newest notebooks in Asus' TUF Gaming family.



Asus TUF FX505

The new FX-series laptops come as a FX505 model with a 15.6" display and an FX705 version with a 17.3" screen. In both cases, Asus specs out the pixel window as an IPS unit with a resolution of 1920x1080, 100% coverage of the the sRGB color space, and up to a 144-Hz refresh rate. The displays' side bezels are thinner than usual, too.

The individual pixels get their marching orders from graphics cards ranging from a GeForce GTX 1050 with 2 GB of RAM up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB. For processors, buyers get the choice of the quad-core, eight-thread Core i5-8300H or the six-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-8750H. Either chip can be paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 system RAM and NVMe SSDs with capacities up to 512 GB or a 1-TB Seagate SSHD.



Asus TUF FX705

These laptops belong in Asus' TUF series, so it's fitting that the scissor-switch keyboards atop them should able to withstand up to 20 million keypresses. Each individual key has 1.8 mm of travel. Asus says the keyboard backlighting can be had in either red or RGB LED varieties.

According to the company, the machine's chassis should meet the MIL-STD-810G durability spec. The 15.6" FX505 weighs 4.9 lb (2.2 kg) and is 1.05" thick, while its bigger brother the FX705 is just a tad pudgier at 5.7 lb (2.6 kg) and 1.09". The machines' cooling systems have independent fans for the CPU and graphics card, and those spinners sit underneath the keyboard in a bid to keep fingers cool.

You can get your hands on an Asus TUF Gaming FX505GD-WH71 from the Asus Store sporting a Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and a 1-TB FireCuda SSHD, all for $1100. Asus says that this and other configurations will be available in "leading retailers" over the next few weeks.