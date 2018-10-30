Candy Corn Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Nastiest stuff ever. Someday, I'll get around to trying Alton Brown's version, though.

Ripper Roundup

  1. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX review @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970X and 2920X review @ bit-tech
  3. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X review @ Guru3D
  5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X review @ Hexus
  6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX review @ HotHardware
  7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X review @ TechPowerUp
  8. AMD Threadripper 2970WX & 2920X review @ TechSpot
  9. The AMD Threadripper 2 CPU review @ AnandTech

PC hardware and computing

  1. MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro M.2 NVMe SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ bit-tech
  3. Phanteks EVOLV X review @ Guru3D
  4. Cooler Master SL600M review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Audeze Mobius gaming headset review @ HardOCP
  6. MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ Hexus
  7. Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop review @ HotHardware
  8. NZXT E650 650W review @ JonnyGuru
  9. MSI RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ KitGuru
  10. EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
  11. Audeara A-01 wireless headphones review @ TechPowerUp
  12. LG 34GK950G review @ TFT Central
  13. The ASRock X399 Taichi motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Twitch Sings announced @ Blue's News
  2. A Chinese-built replica of the Titanic will set sail from Dubai in 2022 @ Slashdot
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2 and the love song of J. Arthur Morgan @ Quarter To Three
  4. Yes, we flew to Japan to watch someone pour liquid nitrogen on custom Kit Kats @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Failing at making ferrofluid @ HackADay
  2. Stanford's micro-drones can grab and haul heavy loads, open doors @ New Atlas
  3. RED Hydrogen One review: It's really cool @ Neowin

Science, technology, and space news

  1. New NASA photos offer closer look at bizarre rectangular Antarctic icebergs @ New Atlas
  2. 20 top lawyers were beaten by legal AI @ Slashdot (celebrate or cower?)
  3. Dusty pseudo-satellites spotted orbiting Earth @ New Atlas
  4. China produces nano fibre that can lift 160 elephants - and a space elevator? @ Slashdot (sorry Slashdot, I'm going to need that capacity in Library of Congresses)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Leading European food innovator Felföldi to debut new 'Let's Cheese!' snack at Yummex Dubai @ prnewswire.com ('Yummex' sounds like the best tradeshow ever)
