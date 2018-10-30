Candy Corn Day Shortbread

Ripper Roundup
- The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX review @ PC Perspective
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970X and 2920X review @ bit-tech
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X review @ Hexus
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX review @ HotHardware
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X review @ TechPowerUp
- AMD Threadripper 2970WX & 2920X review @ TechSpot
- The AMD Threadripper 2 CPU review @ AnandTech
PC hardware and computing
- MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro M.2 NVMe SSD review @ PC Perspective
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ bit-tech
- Phanteks EVOLV X review @ Guru3D
- Cooler Master SL600M review @ Gamers Nexus
- Audeze Mobius gaming headset review @ HardOCP
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ Hexus
- Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop review @ HotHardware
- NZXT E650 650W review @ JonnyGuru
- MSI RTX 2070 Armor 8G review @ KitGuru
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
- Audeara A-01 wireless headphones review @ TechPowerUp
- LG 34GK950G review @ TFT Central
- The ASRock X399 Taichi motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Twitch Sings announced @ Blue's News
- A Chinese-built replica of the Titanic will set sail from Dubai in 2022 @ Slashdot
- Red Dead Redemption 2 and the love song of J. Arthur Morgan @ Quarter To Three
- Yes, we flew to Japan to watch someone pour liquid nitrogen on custom Kit Kats @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Failing at making ferrofluid @ HackADay
- Stanford's micro-drones can grab and haul heavy loads, open doors @ New Atlas
- RED Hydrogen One review: It's really cool @ Neowin
Science, technology, and space news
- New NASA photos offer closer look at bizarre rectangular Antarctic icebergs @ New Atlas
- 20 top lawyers were beaten by legal AI @ Slashdot (celebrate or cower?)
- Dusty pseudo-satellites spotted orbiting Earth @ New Atlas
- China produces nano fibre that can lift 160 elephants - and a space elevator? @ Slashdot (sorry Slashdot, I'm going to need that capacity in Library of Congresses)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Leading European food innovator Felföldi to debut new 'Let's Cheese!' snack at Yummex Dubai @ prnewswire.com ('Yummex' sounds like the best tradeshow ever)