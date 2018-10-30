Tuesday deals: a Corsair Void Pro RGB headset for $55 and more

Brrrr. The cold front has hit the country like a sledgehammer, bringing with it a sharply-worded reminder of "ohai, autumn." I've started to long for warm beverages instead of cold refreshments, and I'm glad that I invested in some decent Michelin tires for the pouring rain. At least it's nice weather for sitting in the office with a mug and the heat on, hunting down hardware deals. Here's today's catch.

We usually kick deals off with a system component of some sort, but we're doing things a little differently today. The Corsair Void Pro RGB is as nice a headset as they come, thanks to its 50-mm neodymium drivers and Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound virtualization. As the name implies, there's also RGB LED lighting included for good measure. Gerbil overlord Jeff Kampman has the wireless version of this headset and he has nothing but good things to say about it. Grab the Void Pro RGB for $54.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCEPSP39.

You didn't think we'd run deals without chips of some sort, right? The Ryzen 1700X might not be the latest model, but it still has eight Zen cores and twelve threads clocked at up to 3.8 GHz. In this particular instance, that processor is accompanied by a Gigabyte GA-AX370 Gaming motherboard with metal-jacketed main PCIe slots, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and an ALC1220 audio codec. Newegg will box up both items for a total of $229.98, or $50 off the regular total.

4K monitors may bee the be the bee's knees, but not everyone can afford the necessary graphics cards to drive them properly. The Dell S2417DG is a 24" display with a resolution of 2560x1440, a whopping 165-Hz refresh rate, and support for G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology. Although it uses a TN panel, it's one of the better-quality units and the 24" size should ease concerns about viewing angles. You can grab this display at Newegg for $309.99 with the cart code EMCEPSP22.

Getting back to peripherals, how about a nice gaming mouse for just a handful of bucks? The HyperX Pulsefire FPS mouse is pretty light at 95g and comes with a Pixart 3310 sensor. Omron switches sit under six buttons, and the side grips should keep hands in place. The asking price is a mere $24.99 at Amazon. I'd grab one right away if I were you.

We support clean power, as provided by a unit like the EVGA Supernova 1000 G1+. This kilowatt juice box has an 80 Plus Gold certification, semi-passive cooling, and so many PCIe and SATA cable outlets that I'm not even bothering to count. It should be good for powering any system short of triple-GPU madness, and it's going for just $89.99 at Newegg.

Finally, some affordable speedy storage for your phone, tablet, or camera. We have a pair of tiny, fast, and capacious Sandisk SDXC microSD cards. The maker says they should be able to push data at up to 100 MB/s and are A1-rated for mobile application performance. They also come with SD adapters included. You can get a 200-GB Sandisk Ultra for $40.99 from Amazon, while the 256-GB model will run you $54.99.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.