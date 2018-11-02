The-day-after-Author's-Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


 

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master MasterWatt 650W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. AZIO ATOM review @ TechPowerUp
  3. MyDigitalSSD M2X M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Bubsy: Paws On Fire taking the rubbo bobcat autorunning @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. EA announce Project Atlas, a futuristic dev platform powered by AI and cloud computing @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Helium can stop your iPhone — maybe other MEMS, too @ HackADay
  2. Toyota offers Tundra Pie Pro hydrogen-fueled mobile pizza maker at SEMA @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Hawaiian Supreme Court gives go-ahead to giant telescope @ Ars Technica
  2. Bend your brain with the best optical illusions of 2018 @ New Atlas (well worth checking out)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Corsair H115i RGB Platinum all-in-one CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
  2. Welp, we've been grating cheese wrong our whole life @ purewow.com (seriously, how did this "hack" become a thing?)
