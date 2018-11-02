The-day-after-Author's-Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master MasterWatt 650W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- AZIO ATOM review @ TechPowerUp
- MyDigitalSSD M2X M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Bubsy: Paws On Fire taking the rubbo bobcat autorunning @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- EA announce Project Atlas, a futuristic dev platform powered by AI and cloud computing @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Helium can stop your iPhone — maybe other MEMS, too @ HackADay
- Toyota offers Tundra Pie Pro hydrogen-fueled mobile pizza maker at SEMA @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- Hawaiian Supreme Court gives go-ahead to giant telescope @ Ars Technica
- Bend your brain with the best optical illusions of 2018 @ New Atlas (well worth checking out)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Corsair H115i RGB Platinum all-in-one CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- Welp, we've been grating cheese wrong our whole life @ purewow.com (seriously, how did this "hack" become a thing?)