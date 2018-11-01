Corsair H115i Platinum and H100i Platinum coolers rock all of the lights

Corsair's H100i Pro, H115i Pro, and H150i Pro liquid coolers have impressed us in the TR labs with consistently award-winning performance, but their one-color LED pump heads and non-illuminated fans might leave some thinking there's not enough RGB LEDs to go around. Corsair is rectifying that fact this morning with two new closed-loop liquid coolers. The H100i RGB Platinum and H115i RGB Platinum boast rings of 16 addressable RGB LEDs on the pump head plus four multicolored diodes in each of their fan hubs to bring a full range of effects and animations from Corsair's iCUE software to life.



The H100i RGB Platinum

The H100i Platinum is a 240-mm liquid cooler with a pair of Corsair's superb ML120 RGB fans included, while the 280-mm H115i RGB Platinum steps up to a pair of 140-mm ML140 RGBs. The existing Pro coolers are mostly targeted at quiet operation, but both of the Platinum systems offer performance-oriented fan-speed ranges. The H100i Platinum can spin its fans in a range from 400 RPM to 2400 RPM, while the H115i Platinum's spinners can run anywhere from 400 RPM to 2000 RPM. Corsair's integrated fan controller can stop the fans at low load for near-silent operation at idle, too.

We have an H100i Platinum in the TR labs right now, and I've been impressed with its quiet pump and the continued excellence of its ML120 RGB fans. We're still wrapping up our review, but in the meantime, you can grab an H100i Platinum or H115i Platinum of your own today. The H100i Platinum lists for $159.99, while the H115i Platinum will carry a $169.99 suggested price. Corsair warrants both coolers for five years.