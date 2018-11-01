Thursday deals: a Ryzen Threadripper 1950X for $630 and more

Howdy, folks. It's the day after the first gig in my life, handling bass duties with my band Wicked. I'm overtired, but happy because I survived it somehow without looking too bad (by most accounts, anyway). At least I can safely say it was my best gig ever. Metal was played, everything was loud, and it's all good in the world. There ain't no rest for Wicked, though, and today it's deals day. Here's today's set of picks.

Not everyone is in the market for a many-cored processor. And yet, here we are. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is a mighty beast with its 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at up to 4 GHz. This humongous chip got a TR Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it, and with good reason. If you can make use of all the silicon in it, it's one heck of a deal today at $629.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEPSP56.

A Threadripper CPU requires a hefty cooling apparatus, and we're partial to using a quality closed-loop liquid cooler for that purpose. One such item is the Cooler Master MasterLiquid RGB 240-mm unit. This unit should be quiet, effective, and it's got individually-addressable LEDs on the fans and pump assembly for that ever-important bling. Amazon will sell you one for $88.99 when you apply the on-page coupon.

If you're more into building a general purpose machine, we have a fine combo deal for that. The Intel Core i5-9600K is one heck of a speedy chip with its six Coffee Lake cores and 4.6-GHz turbo clocks. You can build a fine gaming machine with that chip and the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming SLI/ac motherboard. This mobo has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 10-phase power delivery, and 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet. You can get a combo pack from Newegg that includes the Core i5-9600K, that ASRock mobo, an Intel 545s 256-GB SSD, and a game code for the latest Call of Duty game featuring Gimli holding a gun on the box, for the amount of $409.99 all told at Newegg. That's $148 off the regular price, and you even get a $10 rebate card to use.

These days, nobody wants to be caught dead with a horrible, spudgy membrane keyboard. Instead, you want something like the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro clicker. This input device has Cherry MX Blue clicky switches, red backlighting, and the usual accoutrements of any contemporary keyboard like N-key rollover and anti-ghosting. As an added bonus, the cable is detachable, making it easy to replace if your pet chinchilla ever finds it more edible than usual. Take this keyboard home for $49.99 from Amazon.

I'm pretty darn sure that you've been asked to troubleshoot spotty Wi-Fi coverage more than once, only to find that whatever crappy router the ISP installed would find a better purpose as a doorstop. To aid that ailment, you can use the Google Wi-Fi mesh networking kit that should ease the pain of covering an abode in juicy wireless signal. You can get a three-piece kit from Rakuten for just $209.99 with the checkout code HOME20. That price already beats that of many routers, but Rakuten will get you 15% of your total amount back as points towards a subsequent purchase.

The final piece today is for a seriously tasty budget laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad 330 (81DE00L0US) packs an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of memory, a 256-GB solid-state drive, and a 1920x1080 display. Those specs mostly scream "mid-range," but the price is decidedly low-end: only $519.99 at Newegg.

