AMD schedules "Next Horizon" event for November 6

A new AMD event has appeared on the company's investor relations website, as spotted by the eagle eyes at Anandtech. The company will be holding an event it calls "Next Horizon" on November 6. Although no details of this event accompany its page on the investor relations site, the "Horizon" name has some historical portent for past AMD events. The "New Horizon" presentation in December 2016 proved one of the more public demonstrations of the Zen architecture ahead of the chip's launch the following March, and it was the place where AMD revealed the Ryzen nameplate for its enthusiast CPUs with Zen silicon inside.

With that historical precedent in mind, AMD could be poised to reveal some details of the next architectural revision on its roadmap, code-named Zen 2. We could also learn more about the company's other 7-nm products, like the next-generation Radeon Instinct GPU the company has been teasing for some time. According to the earnings call transcript from AMD's most recent financial results, the company plans to talk about "innovation of AMD products and technologies, specifically designed for the datacenter on industry-leading 7-nanometer process technology" at Next Horizon. That could mean some Epyc news come next Tuesday, as well. We'll be keeping our eyes on it.