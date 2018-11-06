Saxophone Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless and Rival 710 Gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
- be quiet! Silent Base 601 case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus ROG Strix B450-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Deepcool Fryzen Threadripper cooler review @ Hexus
- Corsair SF600 Platinum review @ JonnyGuru
- Das Keyboard 5Q review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Xeon E Six-Core review: E-2186G, E-2176G, E-2146G, and E-2136 tested @ AnandTech
- The best entry level gaming CPU: Athlon 200GE vs. Pentium G5400 vs. Ryzen 3 2200G @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Warcraft 3: Reforged aiming to support all original mods @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Rumor: looks like we're getting the Tamagotchi and Pokémon crossover we've always dreamed of @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Cooking eggs with magnets in motion @ HackADay
- A cryptocurrency millionaire wants to build a utopia in Nevada @ Slashdot
- Breathing underwater using wind power @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Are touchscreens robbing a generation of surgeons of their dexterity? @ Slashdot
- Llama "nanobodies" might grant universal flu protection @ Ars Technica
- Does antimatter fall upwards? New CERN gravity experiments aim to get to the bottom of the matter @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Wisconsin woman names 27 cheeses in just 30 seconds @ time.com