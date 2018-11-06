Saxophone Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I knew there'd be an image of someone playing one under a bridge.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless and Rival 710 Gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
  2. be quiet! Silent Base 601 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Asus ROG Strix B450-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. Deepcool Fryzen Threadripper cooler review @ Hexus
  5. Corsair SF600 Platinum review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Das Keyboard 5Q review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Intel Xeon E Six-Core review: E-2186G, E-2176G, E-2146G, and E-2136 tested @ AnandTech
  8. The best entry level gaming CPU: Athlon 200GE vs. Pentium G5400 vs. Ryzen 3 2200G @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Warcraft 3: Reforged aiming to support all original mods @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Rumor: looks like we're getting the Tamagotchi and Pokémon crossover we've always dreamed of @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Cooking eggs with magnets in motion @ HackADay
  2. A cryptocurrency millionaire wants to build a utopia in Nevada @ Slashdot
  3. Breathing underwater using wind power @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Are touchscreens robbing a generation of surgeons of their dexterity? @ Slashdot
  2. Llama "nanobodies" might grant universal flu protection @ Ars Technica
  3. Does antimatter fall upwards? New CERN gravity experiments aim to get to the bottom of the matter @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Wisconsin woman names 27 cheeses in just 30 seconds @ time.com
