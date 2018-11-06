Corsair Vengeance 5180 gaming PC sets sail

If you've always wanted a Corsair-powered PC of your very own but don't know where to begin, help is on the way. The company is launching a line of prebuilt PCs under its Vengeance banner, and the first of the line is the Vengeance 5180.

This system starts with a six-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-8700 in a B360 motherboard, cooled by one of Corsair's H100i Pro heatsinks. A GeForce RTX 2080 pushes pixels. Both motherboard and graphics card appear to be from MSI's stable, but Corsair didn't elaborate. Volatile memory comes courtesy of 16 GB of Vengeance RGB Pro RAM running at 2666 MT/s. A 480-GB Force MP300 NVMe SSD and a 2-TB, 7200-RPM hard drive handle non-volatile storage.

Corsair wraps all of those parts in its Crystal 280X RGB chassis, and it extends the light show offered by that case with one of its own RGB LED lighting strips. To juice up all that hardware, the company taps one of its CX750 power supplies. Buyers will also get a K55 RGB keyboard and Harpoon RGB mouse in the box. All of that RGB LED hardware can be coordinated through the company's iCUE utility.

Corsair asks $2399 for the Vengeance 5180, and that price includes a "comprehensive" two-year warranty with 24-hour phone support and access to dedicated technical support teams. The Vengeance 5180 is available now through Corsair's web store, and the company is throwing in a free HS50 headset with purchase for the moment.