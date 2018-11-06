Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 5 1500X for $140 and more

A fair day to you, gerbils. Long have I enjoyed in jokes about constipation. I am not laughing anymore after having experienced serious bloatedness for the first time. All is slightly better in the world now, though, and I can finally wear a belt without major discomfort. None of that is an excuse for missing out on hardware deals, though. Here are today's top picks.

The proceedings today start with a chip that's just perfect for a mid-range build. The AMD Ryzen 1500X has four Zen cores and eight threads ticking away at a maximum turbo frequency of 3.9 GHz. There's an included Wraith Spire cooler in the box, and you can have the whole thing for $139.99 from Newegg.

We brought along a couple items from Adata's storage aisle, too. The first one is an NVMe affair, the XPG SX8200 960-GB gumstick. This PCIe drive is a frequent sight in our deals thanks to its 3200 MB/s sequantial read and 1700 MB/s sequential write speeds and healthy random I/O performance. You can have it for $178.34 from Rakuten with the checkout code AD26.

The second solid-state drive for today is a SATA affair, the Adata SU800 512 GB. Once again, this unit requires little introduction. It can push 560 MB/s when doing sequential reads and 520 MB/s for writes. It's currently priced at only $75.99 at Newegg, undercutting a lot of similar and even worse-performing drives. Get it while it's hot.

Everyone loves to play some games on the go (and not necessarily on phones, Blizzard), but laptops with enough horsepower for that task are expensive... or are they? The Dell G3 (G3579-7054WHT-PUS) 15.6" lappie we have today packs an Intel Core i7-8750H paired with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB graphics card and 8 GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 128-GB solid-state drive with a 1-TB spinner. The screen is a 1920x1080 affair, just right for keeping frame rates high. Walmart will hand you the box for a mere $729, and you get to choose between white or black finishes.

Just in case the machine above doesn't have quite enough punch, check out the MSI GS63 VR Stealth Pro. This higher-end laptop comes with a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a beefy Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. Once again, a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive handle storage duties, but the screen on this unit should have better color reproduction than most. You also get Thunderbolt 3 support for good measure. Take this machine home for $1199 from Newegg, and you can make use of the $150 rebate card to get some of those dollars back.

Amazon's running a pretty nice sale on Logitech devices, and we think you should check a few out. We're partial to the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse at $55.99, the G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse at $38.75, and the K400 Plus keyboard-and-trackpad combo at a mere $17.98. I have the regular K400 in the living room and it does the job just fine. Click this link here and check out the wares.

