Tongue Twister Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Complex computation consumes copious CPU cycles.

PC hardware and computing

  1. BitFenix Nova TG tempered glass ATX mid-tower case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming review @ Guru3D
  3. Intel TDP investigation: boards violating turbo duration (Z390) @ Gamers Nexus
  4. HP Omen Mindframe headset review @ HotHardware
  5. Toshiba XG6 1TB NVMe SSD review featuring 96-layer 3D TLC NAND @ Legit Reviews
  6. EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  7. The be quiet! Straight Power 11 750W PSU review @ AnandTech
  8. Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB Gold (Sync Edition) 750W power supply review @ KitGuru

Games, culture, and VR

  1. DayZ finally enters beta and rolls out some early mod tools @ Rock Paper Shotgun (the situation with beta is less than ideal, but the devs continue to communicate well and producing a stable foundation for mods is a smart move, so I'm pleased overall)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Energy cost of "mining" Bitcoin more than twice that of copper or gold @ Slashdot
  2. Lightsaber uses pogo pins to make assembly a breeze @ HackADay
  3. Steady hand repurposes cheap SSD modules @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Million-core neuromorphic supercomputer could simulate an entire mouse brain @ New Atlas
  2. NASA is showering one city with sonic booms and hoping no one notices @ Slashdot
  3. WLinux, the first paid-for Linux distro for Windows 10, goes on sale on Microsoft Store @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Judge tosses $5M suit over McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese @ nypost.com (shocking!)
