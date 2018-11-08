Tongue Twister Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- BitFenix Nova TG tempered glass ATX mid-tower case review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Intel TDP investigation: boards violating turbo duration (Z390) @ Gamers Nexus
- HP Omen Mindframe headset review @ HotHardware
- Toshiba XG6 1TB NVMe SSD review featuring 96-layer 3D TLC NAND @ Legit Reviews
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- The be quiet! Straight Power 11 750W PSU review @ AnandTech
- Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB Gold (Sync Edition) 750W power supply review @ KitGuru
Games, culture, and VR
- DayZ finally enters beta and rolls out some early mod tools @ Rock Paper Shotgun (the situation with beta is less than ideal, but the devs continue to communicate well and producing a stable foundation for mods is a smart move, so I'm pleased overall)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Energy cost of "mining" Bitcoin more than twice that of copper or gold @ Slashdot
- Lightsaber uses pogo pins to make assembly a breeze @ HackADay
- Steady hand repurposes cheap SSD modules @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Million-core neuromorphic supercomputer could simulate an entire mouse brain @ New Atlas
- NASA is showering one city with sonic booms and hoping no one notices @ Slashdot
- WLinux, the first paid-for Linux distro for Windows 10, goes on sale on Microsoft Store @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Judge tosses $5M suit over McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese @ nypost.com (shocking!)