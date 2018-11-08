GeForce 416.81 drivers marshal the troops for Battlefield V

The Windows 10 October Update remains a massive missing piece in Nvidia's RTX software stack, but you have to go to war with the army you have, and Battlefield V is set to arrive to the general public on November 20. Origin Access Premier subscribers will be able to take the field starting tomorrow, though, and that means it's time for a fresh GeForce driver. Version 416.81 gets GeForce gamers ready for Battlefield V, although the release makes no notes about when GeForce RTX owners should expect to be able to fire up their cards' RT cores.



Battlefield V

Beyond Battlefield V, the 416.81 release adds support for player-versus-player-versus-environment title Hunt: Showdown, a Southern-themed shooter with a supernatural twist. This title is in Steam Early Access now, and Nvidia is supporting it with both this driver update and the addition of GeForce Experience Highlights recording. Whether you're killed or doing the killing, Highlights will automatically capture those moments so that you can share them with the world.



Hunt: Showdown

Nvidia has been doing some hunting and killing of its own for this release in the form of a long list of solved bugs. Microsoft Edge users with Application Guard enabled should be able to browse the web in tandem with Nvidia Surround. High multiple-monitor idle power draw with Turing cards should be tamed. Windows should no longer blue-screen when a user exits a game on an RTX 2080 Ti system with both G-Sync and non-G-Sync monitors connected. Speaking of the RTX 2080 Ti, its users should no longer see stuttering when playing back HEVC video.

Other minor issues were also stomped down. GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 970 cards connected to receivers should no longer switch from multi-channel to stereo audio after just 5 seconds without outputting sound. Recording and streaming NVENC applications in SLI Titan X rigs should now work, too. Both ARK: Survival Evolved and Shadow of the Tomb Raider should be a little more stable, and flickering in Witcher 3 and Far Cry 5 should no longer occur. Finally, graphics corruption in Monster Hunter World when Volume Rendering is off should be gone.

There's still a small handful of open issues, though. Those lucky enough to own two RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti cards in SLI could see their "single GPU response slow down after enabling/ disabling SLI, requiring system reboot" (sic). The combination of a GTX 1080 Ti and a motherboard with a PLX chip can result in watchdog violation errors. Battlefield 1 gamers might see their displays go pink when changing their monitor's refresh rate from 144 Hz to 120 Hz with HDR enabled. Mouse cursors in Firefox might still be briefly corrupted when hovering over certain links. Finally, G-Sync might not shut off after closing certain games, and unfortunate owners of GTX 780 cards might experience laggy desktops.

Whew, that was a lot of ground to cover. If you somehow need even more detail, you can check out the driver's release notes here. Otherwise, just head up to the Nvidia driver download page and grab it, or use GeForce Experience if you have it installed.